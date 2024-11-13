Three Players Inter Miami Should Move on From in 2025
Inter Miami's early exit in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs means the club's decisions makers will now shift their focus to the 2025 campaign.
The Herons had zero problems up front and in the midfield but there was a lot left to be desired on the defensive end under head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino. Outside of Tomás Avilés, Miami lacks pace in the center back department and could use an upgrade at the right back position.
In order to bring in fresh faces in defense, Miami would more than likely have to move on from a few players in its experienced squad.
Here are three players Miami could look to offload this winter.
1. Serhiy Kryvtsov
Veteran center back Serhiy Kryvtsov was fine for most of the 2023 campaign but his form faltered in 2024 due to incoming players Nicolás Freire and David Martínez.
The 32-year-old also struggled to stay on the pitch consistently with injuries here and there during the season and he could be the odd one out in the backline during the offseason.
2. Marcelo Weigandt
Marcelo Weigandt was solid for the most part during the 2024 season. However, a club like Miami that has ambition to compete in multiple competitions should look to upgrade at positions when possible.
Weigandt was only on loan in 2024 from Boca Juniors, making it easy for Miami to find a replacement since he wouldn't be under contract in the future.
3. Drake Callender
Drake Callender is the least of Miami's problems defensively but that shouldn't stop the Herons from keeping their eyes peeled for a better shot-stopper.
The 27-year-old has come up big for his side, especially in the 2023 Leagues Cup final. Callender is still prone to an error every now and then and it wouldn't be a huge surprise for Miami to move on from him in favor of a more experienced goalkeeper.