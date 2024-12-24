Three Players Who Can Fill in for Bukayo Saka at Arsenal
Arsenal's season has taken a turn for the worse with Bukayo Saka set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
Mikel Arteta confirmed ahead of Ipswich Town that Saka tore something, supposedly his hamstring given the player's reaction on the pitch against Crystal Palace. Arteta historically is vague about player injuries and fitness levels, but there's no denying how difficult it will be to replace Saka's output. Though, the manager is not shying away from the challenge.
Nor should the players who will likely fill in for Arsenal's talisman. The busy festive period will soon turn into the make-or-break portion with a Carabao Cup semifinal on the horizon, the Champions League knockout stage and eventually the FA Cup. Arsenal's Premier League title challenge isn't over, but the focus should be on picking up three points every week and letting the rest of the field play out.
Here are the three Arsenal players that need to fill in and step up as Saka recovers.
Gabriel Jesus
As the song says, "Mikel Arteta called him, said now's your time to shine." Five goals in his last two appearances has Jesus showing signs of the form he displayed when first arriving to north London. Saka's injury gives Arteta a reprieve from choosing between Jesus and Kai Havertz to lead the line, or trying to shoehorn Havertz back into midfield.
Jesus thrived as a right-sided winger at Manchester City. He has the technical ability to beat a defender, take a shot on goal or find the final pass in an action. Given his performances against Crystal Palace, he should be the first name to get a shot at filling in for Saka.
Not to mention, he still hasn't lost a Premier League game in which he's scored.
Gabriel Martinelli
A hidden gem from the Unai Emery days flourished in Mikel Arteta's last two title challenges. Martinelli has suffered from inconsistent playing time in the wake of Leandro Trossard's arrival, but also an ever-changing left-sided setup.
Martinelli thrives when he's taking on a defender with his blistering pace, something he can continue to do even on the right. Most of his actions either result in recycling the ball back to the midfielder or left back or driving to the line and playing a cross in.
Doing such on the right side will now result in Martin Ødegaard being on the ball more if recycled, or higher quality crosses considering Martinelli would be playing them in on his right foot. If Martinelli is used on the right, that would allow Trossard to consistently play on the left as well. Consistency is key, especially with Saka out.
Ethan Nwaneri
The youngest player to ever play for Arsenal, the youngest player to ever appear in a Premier League game might just be the answer. Nwaneri might be more of a creative midfielder than a wide forward, but he can offer something new off the right.
He can provide the same possession based control Saka offers, but his presence allows Ødegaard and Jurrien Timber more freedom in attack. Arteta can deploy Timber to overlap more while allowing Ødegaard to operate more centrally.
Nwaneri might not be the first name up, but he'll need to step up because there's plenty of minutes to go around. If Arsenal navigate the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Newcastle United, that's where we might see the first of Nwaneri starting on the right.