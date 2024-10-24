Top 10 Highest-Paid Players in MLS 2024
Even though Major League Soccer has shifted toward a league developing young talent, the North American division still has several former European stars that have joined to collect a hefty paycheck.
Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets top the list of the highest-paid players in the league as they hope to lead the Herons to MLS Cup glory in December. Busquets has been consistent throughout the regular season in the midfield and in defense while Messi's impressive campaign has him nailed down as the MVP favorite.
No other MLS team has two players in the top 10 of highest-paid players. Playmakers like Emil Forsberg, Sebastián Driussi, Riqui Puig and Hany Mukhtar all crack the top 10 behind the superstar Messi.
2024 MLS Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke is the highest-paid striker in the league and the seventh highest-paid player overall. The 33-year-old is fresh off a 23-goal season that saw him take home the top goalscoring award over Messi, Luis Suárez and Denis Bouanga,
Here are the 10 highest-paid MLS players, according to the official MLS Players Association Salary Guide.
Top 10 Highest-Paid Players From the 2024 MLS Season
Rank
Player
Base Salary
Guaranteed Compensation
1.
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
$12m
$20.4m
2.
Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami)
$8.4m
$8.7m
3.
Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)
$7.5m
$15.4m
4.
Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls)
$5.4m
$6m
5.
Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo)
$4.7m
$5.2m
6.
Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC)
$4.5m
$6.7m
7.
Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
$4.2m
$4.6m
8.
Carles Gil (New England Revolution)
$4m
$4.4m
9.
Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)
$4m
$4.6m
10.
Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
$3.8m
$5.2m