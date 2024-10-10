Top 10 Selling MLS Jerseys in 2024
Major League Soccer recently released its best-selling jerseys for the 2024 season and it's no surprise to see the game's greatest player top the list.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi continues to be nightmare fuel for defenders across the league as he's tallied 32 goal contributions this term despite making just 18 appearances. Just right behind him in the top 10 shirts sold is his best friend Luis Suárez, who's enjoyed a terrific first MLS season with 18 strikes for the Herons.
Reigning Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga is the first non-Inter Miami player to crack the top 10. The Gabon international is enjoying another excellent season on the wing for LAFC with his No. 99 shirt becoming more and more iconic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Rivals FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew both have its best players featured in the top 10 thanks to the consistent outstanding performances from reigning MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta and Cucho Hernández.
Los Angeles-based players Riqui Puig and Olivier Giroud also crack the top 10 alongside the 2022 MVP Hany Mukhtar. Seattle Sounders attacking duo Jordan Morris and Pedro de la Vega round out the top 10 of the best selling jerseys in the league.
Top 10 Selling MLS Jerseys in 2024
- Lionel Messi—Inter Miami
- Luis Suárez—Inter Miami
- Denis Bouanga—LAFC
- Luciano Acosta—FC Cincinnati
- Cucho Hernández—Columbus Crew
- Olivier Giroud—LAFC
- Riqui Puig—LA Galaxy
- Hany Mukhtar—Nashville SC
- Jordan Morris—Seattle Sounders
- Pedro de la Vega—Seattle Sounders