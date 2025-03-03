Top 5 MLS Goals This Week: Did D.C. United Score the Goal of the Season in Week 2?
The opening weekend of the 2025 MLS season didn't exactly have the best goals on offer.
With many teams struggling to play out of the back, video complications of terrible passes between defenders and goalkeepers flooded the internet. In the second week, though, clubs found their way to skilled markers, bringing back the MLS highlight-reels the league has become famous for.
From last-minute markers to debut goals for superstars, here are the top five goals from Matchday 2.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
5. Deybi Flores: Orlando City SC 4–2 Toronto FC
It's a midfielder's dream, just too bad it was a consolation effort. The Honduran midfielder caught the ball perfectly late in the second half as Toronto FC trailed Orlando City SC, blasting it past Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
As a defensive midfielder, the ball popping up with space like that is a perfect situation, and Flores cashed it, even though his side dropped any potential points.
4. Emil Forsberg: New York Red Bulls 2–0 Nashille SC
Kicking things off for the first time in 2025 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, Emil Forsberg put up his first goal of the season with a curling strike against Nashville SC. While the strike itself is inch-perfect, Forsberg's delay and quick reset to position himself for the shot shows just how good the Swedish Designated Player can be for the New York Red Bulls.
3. Luis Suárez: Houston Dynamo 1–4 Inter Miami CF
Luis Suárez had a game to remember for Inter Miami CF against the Houston Dynamo, setting up his teammates three times while also adding a goal of his own. Turning back the years, the Uruguayan striker barreled past defenders before sliding a finish past Houston's Andrew Tarbell.
With a packed schedule of MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami are flying to start 2025 and Suárez has been a big part of that, even at 38-years-old.
2. Luciano Acosta: Colorado Rapids 3–3 FC Dallas
Lionel Messi didn't play this weekend, but Luciano Acosta––another Argentinian number 10––made his best impression in a barn burning 3–3 draw between FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids.
In just his second appearance for the club, the Argentine linked up with DP striker Petar Musa at several points, including on his goal, dribbling into defenders with the ball at his feet, before setting up Musa and continuing his run through on goal. The chip? Now that's some extra flare.
1. Jacob Murrell: D.C United 2–2 Chicago Fire
A bicycle kick is outrageous in itself, but from the top of the box, it's another level. Add in that 20-year-old Jacob Murrell scored in the dying seconds of second-half stoppage time to save his side a point, securing a 2–2 draw with the Chicago Fire, and this is even more exceptional.
The second week of the season might be a bit early to crown a goal of the season, but there's little doubt this one will remain in contention until the start of the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. That's two 2–2 draws for D.C. too, could they put together a strong season for the rest of 2025?