Rodman's Return Lights Up SoFi: Takeaways From USWNT's Friendly Win vs. Brazil
In a rematch of the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. women's national team beat Brazil 2–0 in a friendly at SoFi Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, Calif.
Friendly in name only, the match between two of global soccer's biggest powerhouses was played at a frenetic pace, with neither team holding back. The game ended with 33 total fouls (15 USA, 18 Brazil), with seven yellow cards shown.
The U.S broke the deadlock early when Trinity Rodman finished off a pass from Alyssa Thompson in the fifth minute. The duo, who both grew up in Southern California, were playing together on the USWNT for the first time since December 2023.
Even beyond the early breakthrough, the Brazilians were rattled for early periods of the match. Rodman and Thompson forced saves from goalkeeper Lorena, Ally Sentnor threatened, while Catarina Macario wiggled through challenges in the box and curled one wide, all within the opening half an hour.
After absorbing a lot of pressure, the South American side grew into the match with a direct, high-pressing game. Orlando Pride midfielder Angelina slashed two shots from the edge of the box just wide for the visitors, but the field eventually shifted. Despite the slow start, at the interval, Brazil led 10–8 in total shots.
Within seconds of the restart, Brazil winger Ludmila clanged the crossbar as the USA's performance levels continued to dip. Shortly after that, Giovana Queiroz almost had the equalizer for Brazil but couldn't beat Phallon Tullis-Joyce.
Just as Brazil was looking to make the pressure count, substitute Lily Yohannes was brought down in the box, and Lindsey Heaps swept home the resulting penalty kick to make it 2–0. With the U.S. having lost its first match under head coach Emma Hayes in the previous window, this was just the remedy for both the players and their leader on the sideline.
Here are the key takeaways from the game:
Rodman's Emphatic Return
It was worth the wait. After 238 days away from the USWNT, Rodman needed just five minutes to re-announce herself on the international stage. The goal was superbly taken, a simple but clinical outside-of-the-cleat finish into the corner after sizing up the goalkeeper.
In vintage Rodman style, the post-goal celebrations displayed why she is arguably the most captivating American player on the roster right now. The 22-year-old flicked her pink hair to the sky, beamed a smile to teammates and fans, and then melodramatically clutched her back—a sarcastic nod to the back injury that has kept her off the USA team since September.
With Sophia Wilson and Mal Swanson unavailable, Rodman is the USA's 'Single Espresso' for now—and the USA needs that caffeine boost. Not only because of her ability to find space in the box and finish, but also how she offers cover all over the pitch.
The Washington Spirit forward was often called into action on the right side of the USA defense to size up Brazil's attackers. She was also an essential stretch forward to open up gaps for teammates to run into at the other end of the pitch. Subbed off on the hour mark, Rodman still finished the game with 13 ground duels, six interceptions, four tackles and two shots.
Tullis-Joyce: Capped at Last
On Saturday, Tullis-Joyce earned her first-ever cap for the USWNT. At 28 years old, she also became the second-oldest goalkeeper to debut for the USA. A big performance on a big occasion.
Since the retirement of Alyssa Naeher at the end of 2024, the goalkeeper position has been very much up for grabs. Head coach Emma Hayes has admitted as much and brought six different goalkeepers into camp over the last six months.
But despite being included in the past three squads, Tullis-Joyce has had to be patient and wait for her opportunity to pull on the jersey. The Manchester United shot-stopper was superb against Brazil and finished the match with six saves, an impressive claim from a cross and an early sweep to snuff out a through ball.
Tullis-Joyce's save at the start of the second half was her most brilliant of the day. Brazilian forward Gio ran riot through the USA defense and then thrashed a shot that looked destined for the top corner before a huge palm from Tullis-Joyce sent it over the bar.
Super Yohannes Off The Bench
In the second half, just as the USA started to flag, Hayes turned to her bench and brought on 17-year-old Yohannes in the 61st minute. That move completely changed the game.
Within a minute of entering the match, Yohannes's spatial awareness and technical passing created a chance for Macario and Thompson. And then, a minute or so after that, some calmness on the ball drew the foul from Ludmila for the penalty kick that set up the U.S.'s second goal. In the 80th minute, another exquisite through ball behind the Brazil backline almost drew a red card when Antônia was forced to bring down Heaps.
Even at such a young age, Yohannes continues to be the most gifted forward passer and pressure-scanner in the USA's midfield. Hayes has a task on her hands to integrate Yohannes, while not piling too much pressure on a teenager to be the key performer.
Many will say that Yohannes is ready for the spotlight, and her performances warrant that. Hayes should continue to thrust her into the starting XI. The midfielder has a presence of mind and vision that her compatriots have difficulty finding in that part of the pitch. Of course, there's also evidence in cameos off the bench that Yohannes can be a super-sub.