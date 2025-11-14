UEFA Euro 2028: Dates, Venues, Host Cities, Format, Schedule
The tournament may be some way in the distance, but preparations are already being made for UEFA Euro 2008—the 18th iteration of the fabled continental competition.
England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland will be co-hosting Euro 2028, but all four will still be involved in the qualifying process—with two spaces reserved for any host nations that fail to clinch their place via sporting merit.
Spain enter the tournament as defending champions in the knowledge that only they have won back-to-back titles in the competition‘s history. They will be aiming to repeat the feat achieved in 2008 and 2012, but face stiff competition from the continent’s other behemoths.
Despite it being several years away, the schedule for Euro 2028 has already been confirmed. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.
When Is Euro 2028?
Euro 2028 will be staged across the United Kingdom and Ireland over a month-long period, commencing on June 9, 2028 and running until July 9, 2028.
24 teams will compete at the tournament, with a grand total of 51 matches played.
Host Cities, Venues for Euro 2028
Nine different stadiums will be used in eight cities across the four host nations. Six English venues are to be used, including Wembley Stadium for the semi-finals and final, while just one arena has been chosen in each of Scotland, Wales and Ireland.
Northern Ireland has previously been a host nation, but the government’s unwillingness to fund necessary redevelopment at Casement Park saw the nation lose their host status.
Should they qualify, each host nation will play their matches in front of their own supporters. Scotland will turn out at Hampden Park, Wales at the Principality Stadium (including for the tournament opener) and Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. England will play the majority of their matches at Wembley, but will also use the Etihad Stadium and potentially St James’ Park.
If Northern Ireland make Euro 2028, they will play all three of their group games in England.
Stadium
Location
Number of Matches
Wembley Stadium
London, England
8
Aviva Stadium
Dublin, Ireland
7
Hampden Park
Glasgow, Scotland
6
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales
6
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, England
5
Etihad Stadium
Manchester, England
5
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Liverpool, England
5
St James’ Park
Newcastle, England
5
Villa Park
Birmingham, England
4
Euro 2028 Format
The format for Euro 2028 is unchanged from four years ago. The 24 teams will be separated into six groups of four nations, with the sides that finish in the top two of each group automatically reaching the last 16. The four best-performing third-placed sides will also qualify for the knockout stage.
From the last 16 onwards, the tournament is a simple, one-legged knockout competition, with the quarter-final followed by the semi-final and then final. There is no third-place play-off match.
Euro 2028 Schedule
Stage
Dates
Group Stage
June 9–21
Last 16
June 24–27
Quarter-finals
June 30-July 1
Semi-finals
July 4-5
Final
July 9
When Does Euro 2028 Qualifying Begin?
The draw for Euro 2028 qualifying will be staged in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Dec. 6, 2026. The draw will place all UEFA sides into 12 separate groups, each containing four or five countries.
As mentioned, the host nations will compete in qualifying, but will be drawn in separate groups. Two spots at Euro 2028 are reserved for the best performing host nations who fail to qualify on the pitch, with those extra places awarded to sides via the play-offs should England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland all qualify via the group phase.
Dates for Euro 2028 qualifying matches are yet to be confirmed.