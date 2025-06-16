USMNT 5–0 Trinidad and Tobago: Player Ratings as Pochettino Snaps Losing Skid in Gold Cup Opener
Maybe everything will be okay with the U.S. Men’s national team?
After losing four straight games to Canada, Panama, Switzerland and Turkïye, the USMNT snapped the skid in its Concacaf Gold Cup opener, defeating Trinidad and Tobago 5–0 at PayPal Park in San Jose.
While head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side lacked the star power of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and several others, the available players stood out with PSV’s Malik Tillman scoring twice and Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna carrying over his stellar form from MLS play.
The U.S. opened the scoring in the 16th minute with Tillman’s first strike of the day as he finished a chance after being set up by Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn. Tillman added his second in the 41st minute, slotting into an empty net after Luna had intercepted a pass back from a Trinidad and Tobago defender.
Luna kept at his creative ways in the final moments of the second half, beating two players at the top of the box, before setting up Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang to extend the lead to 3–0.
Leeds United’s Brendan Aaronson and Coventry City’s Haji Wright added two more insurance goals in the second half, bringing the lead to 5–0, with Aaronson’s goal proving his first for the national team since a September 2023 friendly against Oman.
With the win secured, the USMNT now looks ahead to the second game of the group stage in Austin, Texas, against Saudi Arabia on Thursday, while Trinidad and Tobago moves on to play Haiti.
Here are the USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago Player Ratings from Sunday’s opener.
USMNT Player Ratings vs Trinidad and Tobago (4-2-3-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Matt Freese
5.5
LB: Max Arfsten
8.9
CB: Tim Ream
7.3
CB: Chris Richards
7.2
RB: Alex Freeman
7.6
CDM: Luca de la Torre
7.5
CDM: Sebastian Berhalter
6.4
LM: Jack McGlynn
8.2
CM: Malik Tillman
9.3
RM: Diego Luna
8.8
ST: Patrick Agyemang
8.0
SUB: Haji Wright (73' for Agyemang)
7.2
SUB: Mark McKenzie (73' for McGlynn)
6.3
SUB: Paxton Aaronson (74' for Luna)
7.2
SUB: Miles Robinson (87' for Richards)
5.9
Trinidad and Tobago Player Ratings vs. USMNT (5-4-1)
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Marvin Phillip
4.2
LWB: Isaiah Garcia
5.8
CB: Sheldon Bateau
5.0
CB: Alvin Jones
3.5
CB: Justin Garcia
4.5
RWB: Noah Powder
6.0
LM: Tyrese Spicer
4.9
CM: Daniel Phillips
6.6
CM: Kevin Molino
5.7
RM: Ajani Fortune
6.7
ST: Isaiah Lee
5.6
SUB: Nathaniel James (46' for Lee)
6.3
SUB: Dante Sealy (46' for Powder)
5.7
SUB: Andre Raymond (46' for Jones)
6.8
SUB: Rio Cardenas (62' for Garcia)
5.8
SUB: Joevin Jones (74' for Molino)
6.0