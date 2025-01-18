USMNT Forward Timothy Weah Scores in Juventus Win Over AC Milan
USMNT and Juventus winger Timothy Weah scored an excellent goal on Saturday to help lead Juventus to a 2-0 Serie A victory over an AC Milan side without USMNT forward Christian Pulisic.
Weah scored the Bianconeri's second goal of the evening in the 64th minute, driving a low shot past goalkeeper Mike Maignan after some brilliant footwork took him past Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.
The 24 year old, son of AC Milan legend and former striker George Weah, helped preserve Juventus' unbeaten run in Serie A this season, who moved up to fourth, with eight wins and 13 draws from their opening 21 matches.
The Brooklyn-born forward, who has earned 42 USMNT caps since his debut in 2018, has scored five goals for Juventus this season in 21 appearances. He also scored two USMNT goals in 2024, including one in the 4-2 victory over Jamaica last November in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League match.
Meanwhile, Weah's USMNT teammate Christian Pulisic did not feature for Milan in their 2-0 defeat due to a muscle injury picked up in midweek against Serie A side Como.
This latest injury for Pulisic is not expected to rule him out for a prolonged period of time, but comes after the attacker's calf injury last month that kept him out of action for several weeks.
The 26 year old has been in fantastic form this campaign for Milan, scoring 10 goals in all competitions, including one in the team's Supercoppa Italiana 3-2 triumph over rivals Inter Milan earlier this month.