USMNT Player Breaks Erling Haaland's Goalscoring Record

Chase Adams set a new record for goals scored in a single World Cup qualifying match at any level.

Amanda Langell

Chase Adams did something not even Erling Haaland could do.
Sixteen-year-old Chase Adams reached an incredible milestone for the United States and broke Erling Haaland's international goalscoring record in the process.

Adams led the way for the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team in their astonishing 22–0 victory against the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. The forward scored 10 goals (six before halftime) and etched his name in the Stars and Stripes' history books.

Not only did Adams bag the most goals by any U.S. Soccer player in a World Cup qualifying match, but he also surpassed Haaland's record for the most goals scored in a single World Cup qualifying match at any level. Haaland had previously found the back of the net nine times in Norway's 12–0 victory over Honduras at the U-20 World Cup in 2020.

Player

Country

Goals Scored in a World Cup Qualifier

Chase Adams

United States

10

Erling Haaland

Norway

Nine

Adams' 10-goal haul helped the Stars and Stripes score the most goals ever by a U.S. team in a World Cup Qualifier at any level. Maximo Carrizo pitched in with four goals of his own as well.

The record victory adds a new layer of excitement to the future of U.S. Soccer. Adams is just one of the many exciting up and coming players looking to follow in the footsteps of Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Christian Pulisic. The next generation of homegrown superstars are well on their way to representing the Stars and Stripes at the highest level in the years to come.

In the meantime, Adams will continue to help the USYNT on the road to the U-17 World Cup in Qatar this fall. The American also plays for Columbus Crew 2, the developmental team of Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.

