USMNT Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, Return Date Targeted
Antonee Robinson underwent successful knee surgery on Wednesday after suffering from a case of knee tendinopathy and is set to begin a rehabilitation program, Fulham announced.
Heads were initially turned when Robinson, also known as Jedi, was left out of the U.S. men's national team squad for this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup. After it was revealed he asked to be left off the squad list, alongside Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, questions began swirling about his fitness levels .
The surgery, considered minor by his club, remedied an injury frequently referred to as "jumper's knee." The injury comes from overuse and repeated stress as the American defender managed it throughout the back half of the Premier League season.
Based on Fulham's comments, it appears as long as rehab goes according to plan he'll be available come the start of the season. His absence for Gold Cup could weigh heavily on Mauricio Pochettino as he continues to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard predicted that the Argentine coach won't know what he has with his best lineup when push comes to shove. Robinson, Musah and Pulisic all missing the tournament could be viewed as a missed opportunity to build chemistry and consistency after struggling in the Concacaf Nations League. Especially when Giovanni Reyna, Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie's absences are considered amid FIFA Club World Cup commitments.
Robinson led all defenders in the Premier League in assists (10) in 2024–25. Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten should receive a bulk of the minutes during the Gold Cup.