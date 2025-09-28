VAR Explains Why Arsenal Penalty Was Overturned vs. Newcastle
Arsenal and Newcastle United headlined the Premier League festivities on Sunday with VAR having to intervene early in the game.
Eberechi Eze tried to find Bukayo Saka with a looping ball about 15 minutes into the tie. While Saka was unable to retain possession, an errant ball played back to Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was pounced on by Viktor Gyökeres. The Swede tried to go around the keeper, but went to ground after a collision.
Referee Jarred Gillett waited a moment before blowing his whistle and awarding Arsenal a penalty. Then, a lengthy VAR review prompted the referee to an on-field review which eventually resulted in the decision being overturned. Whether or not Pope made contact with the ball after Gyökeres made a touch was being scrutinised.
“After review, the Newcastle goalkeeper plays the ball and there is no foul. The final decision is drop ball,” Gillett said. The referee further told Declan Rice, revealed because of a hot mic, that Pope got a touch on the ball with his toe. The home support continued singing on, “Same old Arsenal, always cheating.”
Gary Neville spoke on the decision while commentating for Sky Sports: “I mean Viktor Gyökeres kicks it against Nick Pope’s feet. Pope has still blocked Viktor Gyökeres. Gyökeres touches the ball and then there is a touch and then he takes him down after that. I’m a little bit torn. I think the referee is debating it with Stockley Park.”
Newcastle ended up taking the lead in the 34th minute through Nick Woltemade from a clever set piece routine.
Mikel Arteta has criticised VAR previously in 2023 while on the road at St. James’ Park calling it a ‘disgrace.’ The fixture has been a tricky one in general with the Gunners losing three of their last four trips to the ground.