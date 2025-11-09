Vinicius Jr Receives Bitter Swipe From Diego Simeone
During the closing stages of Atlético Madrid’s 3–1 victory over Levante on Saturday, a match in which Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior played absolutely no part, the Brazilian winger still found his way onto the lips of Diego Simeone.
Atléti’s enduringly versatile Marcos Llorente was booked in 87th minute after a sharp exchange of words with referee Jesús Gil Manzano. The game had long since been won and the yellow card would have no bearing on Llorente’s immediate future yet Simeone still took issue with the match official.
“Hey, what are you calling there, calm down,” the combustible Argentine shouted from the touchline, as quoted by broadcasters Movistar Plus+, a vision of exasperation in all black. “A yellow card for that? You don’t book Vinicius [for that].”
Real Madrid’s No. 7 has an unwanted reputation for ongoing dialogues with referees. Yet, Simeone’s claim that Vinicius would not have been booked by Gil Manzano frankly doesn’t stack up against the numbers.
Vinicius Junior’s Disciplinary Record
All Yellow Cards Since August 2024
Reason for Booking
Frequency
Dissent
8
Foul
5
Diving
3
Taking off shirt
1
Mass Confrontation
1
Standing too close to a free kick
1
Total
19
Information via Transfermarkt. Correct as of Nov. 9, 2025.
Since the start of the 2024–25 campaign, Vinicius has racked up 19 yellow cards across all competitions—eight of which have been directed at the Brazilian as punishment for dissent.
While the passionate Brazilian’s on-pitch demeanor may warrant further scrutiny, Xabi Alonso has notably found himself on the end of a blunt dialogue with his player already this season, it certainly doesn’t fall under Simeone’s remit.
The Atlético icon has endured a spiky relationship with Real’s star player. The pair memorably had to be separated during last year’s Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey round of 16, with both figures hardly covering themselves in glory as they exchanged verbal barbs supported by unflattering hand gestures.
Vinicius has been subjected to deplorable abuse from the Atlético Madrid crowd for years. An effigy of the 25-year-old was hung from a bridge in Spain’s capital ahead of a Madrid derby in January 2023, while the Brazilian has been dogged by racist slurs on a number of occasions.