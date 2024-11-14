Vinicius Junior Costs Brazil Three Points: Takeaways From Draw With Venezuela
Brazil's path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup hit a snag after only managing a 1–1 draw with Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín.
After securing just two victories in its first six 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Brazil was back to winning ways in October, collecting three points against Chile and Peru. Dorival Júnior's side could not make it three wins in a row, though, and started its November international break with a wasteful draw.
Brazil had the better chances in the opening stages of the match, but a lack of quality in the final third kept the Seleção off the scoresheet. Raphinha sent a glorious cutback from Vinícius Júnior over the crossbar in the ninth minute and Vinícius Júnior was denied by the post just 13 minutes later. On the brink of halftime, though, Raphinha whipped in a brilliant free kick that finally gave his side the lead.
One minute into the second half, 21-year-old Telasco Segovia took advantage of Brazil's defensive breakdown and scored the equalizer for Venezuela. Vinícius Júnior had the chance to respond from the spot, but his effort was saved by Rafael Romo.
Even when Venezuela went down to 10 men after Alexander González was sent off for striking both Gabriel Martinelli and Vinícius Júnior in the face, Brazil could not find a winner.
Here are three takeaways from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.
Vinícius Júnior Continues to Struggle For Brazil
No matter how well Vinícius Júnior plays for Real Madrid, he just cannot seem to translate his success to his national team. The winger came into Brazil's match against Venezuela with just five goals to his name in 36 appearances for the Seleção and ended the night goalless yet again.
Despite creating the most chances for Brazil, Vinícius Júnior did not finish when it mattered most. The Real Madrid man drew a penalty after being taken down by Romo inside the box, but he failed to convert from the spot to give Brazil the lead. He also missed the rebound off Romo's initial save.
Vinícius Júnior's struggles for Brazil continue to be the one blemish on his otherwise incredible resume over the last few years.
It's Gabriel's Time to Shine
Despite his prowess for Arsenal, Gabriel struggled to get into Brazil's starting XI over Marquinhos and Éder Militão. The 26-year-old played just four total minutes for the Seleção at Copa América 2024 and has just 11 senior caps to his name.
Militão suffered an an ACL injury at the weekend, though, and is out for the season. The pressure was on Gabriel to fill the large hole left by the Real Madrid man, and he did just that. The center back was easily the best defender on the pitch for Brazil, misplacing just six passes all night and clearing a ball off the line to preserve a point for his side.
Although he was not able to help Ederson keep a clean sheet, he still did all he could to limit Venezuela's chances.
Brazil Needs Alisson Back Between the Posts
Alisson is Dorival Júnior's first-choice goalkeeper for a reason. The Liverpool man was sorely missed between the posts as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Ederson got the nod in his place and the 31-year-old looked like a liability as the game progressed, especially with the ball at his feet. In fact, he was lucky not to gift Venezuela the first goal of the game in the 28th minute off a sloppy pass out the back.
Ederson was also stunned right out of halftime when Segovia sent a strike into the back of the net to equalize for La Vinotinto. The Seleção will be thankful once Alisson returns to the XI.