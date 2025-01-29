Vivianne Miedema Admits Arsenal Exit Was Difficult, Grateful for Man City Move
Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema has opened up on what she has described as a “difficult” departure from Arsenal last summer, but says she is enjoying the challenge of finding her feet at a new club.
The Dutch international has enjoyed a promising start to life at Manchester City with six goals in her eight appearances across all competitions this season. Despite sustaining an injury setback that kept her sidelined at the end of last year, the 28-year-old returned to action this month with goals in her past two Women's Super League games against Manchester United and Aston Villa.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated affiliate 90min, Miedema opened up on her untimely exit from Arsenal, but admitted she is enjoying a fresh challenge at a new club.
“Leaving Arsenal was difficult,” the Dutch international said. “I’d been there for a very long time and it didn’t end in the way I think it should have ended.
“For me, football and life is all about respect and it’s really nice when that is mutual and if it’s not then it’s tough. But, as I said, I’m just really grateful for and happy to be at City right now.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far and I’ve been here almost six months now. I wish I could have played a bit more football but I can’t wait to be back after the winter break.
“It’s been exciting and felt like a new step in my career. It’s been really nice to be around different people and adjust to a different playing style.”
Miedema's renewed form this season comes after a challenging couple of years at Arsenal, where she made her name in England following her move in 2017. The Dutch striker sustained an ACL injury in the ’22–23 season and only returned in the latter stages of the previous campaign.
Despite showing positive signs in her limited appearances last year, the club decided not to renew her contract at Arsenal. In a recent interview with Swedish outlet Sport Bladet, following his appointment as head coach of San Diego Wave, former Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admitted it was his decision to let Miedema go.
The manager explained it was purely economic as they had a rare opportunity to sign Spanish star Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer from Barcelona, but it was clear they could not afford both contracts. He felt he had to make the call that was best for the team in the long run, but conceded he did not anticipate such strong pushback from supporters over the decision, which ultimately cost him his job in the early weeks of this season.
Miedema departed Arsenal as a free agent and opted to stay in the league she was currently playing in. She signed for Arsenal’s WSL rival Manchester City, and although injuries limited her game time last fall, the 28-year-old has been a key figure under manager Gareth Taylor when fit, often taking on a deeper role in midfield.