What is a Shot on Target in Soccer?
Not all shots or scoring chances in a soccer match count as shots on target.
Throughout any soccer match, there are countless statistics that tell the story of the game beyond just the final score line. Possession percentages reveal which team controlled the pace of the game, and the number of fouls committed highlights the more aggressive side. Often, the most telling statistics, though, are the shots and shots on target.
Two opposing teams in a soccer game have 90 minutes to create and capitalize on as many scoring opportunities as possible. Each team might have their own play style and game plan, but ultimately, they both want to score enough goals to secure a win, and the only way to score goals is by getting shots on target.
What is a shot on target in soccer?
In soccer, a shot on target is any attempt to score that is stopped by the goalkeeper or cleared off the line by a defender. Anytime the goalkeeper saves a shot, the opposing team registers a shot on target. Additionally, all goals count as shots on target.
Shots that get deflected or blocked before they make their way to the goalkeeper are not shots on target. Scoring chances that sail over the crossbar or go wide also do not count as shots on target. Instead, they are recorded simply as shots.
Therefore, the total number of shots in a soccer match is often higher than the amount of shots on target. If a team is struggling to test the goalkeeper, they will not tally many shots on target. Some matches are such defensive stalemates that neither team can record more than a couple decent goal scoring opportunities.
It is not uncommon, though, for teams to secure victories after only registering a few shots on target. With a solid defensive performance, certain teams only need to capitalize on their select chances to collect all three points after 90 minutes.