What's the Best MLS Derby? Ranking the Top 7 Rivalries
Major League Soccer has continued to grow at a rapid clip, and so have the rivalries. As the league enters its 30th season, it does so with 30 teams and some of the best derby matches in global soccer.
For some clubs, the hatred dates back to gone-bye eras of North American soccer, while others are only in their infancy. Regardless, the league has come a long way––even if “Fight and Win” is still part of the league’s history.
1. LA Galaxy vs. LAFC - El Tráfico
From its nickname to the MLS Cup-winning histories of both clubs, there’s no rivalry in MLS quite like El Tráfico between the reigning six-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy and 2021 MLS Cup-winning LAFC.
While they’ve met 23 times, they’ve already had several iconic moments. From Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut wondergoal in 2018 to Riqui Puig showing out under the MLS record crowd of 82,210 on July 4 at the Rose Bowl, the derby always seems to deliver.
Of the matchups, there have been blowouts for either side, like a 6-2 Galaxy win, and close contests like LAFC’s 3-2 win in the playoffs. It’s always a goal-fest, given the attacking investments both teams make.
Bringing the league’s best rivalry to the Rose Bowl has made it even better, too. After all, it’s a soccer game and a battle between ideological Los Angeles lifestyles and communities.
2. Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers - Cascadia Cup
Most MLS derbies are new. Not so, for the Cascadia Cup clash between Seattle Sounders FC and the Portland Timbers, which dates back to their first NASL meeting on May 2, 1975
Vancouver Whitecaps FC also gets some heated matches against the two as the third participant in the Cascadia Cup competition. Still, nothing quite gets the Emerald City Supporters and Timbers’ Army going like the Seattle-Portland matchups.
The clubs have clashed 140 times in the several leagues they’ve played in, with Seattle holding a 66-57 advantage and 17 draws. Both teams have also had to suffer watching the other win the MLS Cup, with Seattle in 2016 and 2019 and Portland in 2015.
With culture clashes between the cities, a record attendance of 67, 385, combined with the pure passion and TIFO displays from the supporters, the Sounders and Timbers have one of the rivalries that can go up against any in global soccer.
Each season, the best team in the games between Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver wins the Cascadia Cup.
3. Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati - Hell is Real Derby
Proximity is often the start of a rivalry, but the Hell is Real Derby pretty much brought FC Cincinnati into MLS. After amassing crowds of over 20,000 as a USL team, Cincinnati developed a rivalry through the 2017 U.S. Open Cup with Columbus, one that lives on today with two of the best MLS clubs.
The name, Hell is Real, comes from a sign on Interstate 71, the road between Columbus and Cincinnati, which reads “Hell is Real,” which secured them one of the more original names in the league. When their MLS Next Pro second teams meet, it’s called the “Heck is Plausible” derby.
It took a little while for the derby to launch on the MLS stage, but it’s reached a fever pitch. FCC and Columbus have been among the best teams in MLS for several seasons heading into 2025.
4. Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal - Canadian Classique
The Canadian Classique has a little bit of everything. From fierce Canadian Championship history to MLS Cup Playoff clashes, players switching allegiances, and a profoundly ingrained rivalry between the two cities, representing Montréal, the biggest city in Francophone Quebec, and Toronto, the business capital of English-speaking Canada.
That’s even before considering the century-old hockey rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montréal Canadiens.
Like Seattle vs. Portland, the Toronto and Montréal rivalry dates back to past eras of North American soccer, with the NASL and CSL. Despite the different teams––like the Toronto Blizzard and Montréal Manic––the rivalry has existed for a long time.
It's been heated since TFC joined MLS in 2007, and Montreal, then known as the Montreal Impact, joined in 2012.
The rivalry peaked in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals when TFC beat Montreal to become the first Canadian side to make the MLS Cup final. Both teams featured superstars like Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Ignacio Piatti, Dominic Oduro, and Laurent Ciman.
CF Montreal might have the edge in the Canadian Championships with 11, and TFC have their 2017 MLS Cup, but both clubs have enjoyed Concacaf Champions League success, with TFC making the final in 2018 and Montreal in 2015.
It’s a fun one, and thank goodness it is now called “Canadian Classique” instead of the 401 Derby, considering the road from Toronto to Montreal isn’t all Highway 401.
5. New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Hudson River Derby
The biggest metropolis in the United States brings one of the biggest rivalries with it.
Since New York City FC entered MLS in 2015, their clashes with the New York Red Bulls—formerly New York Metro Stars—have been among the best. There was the historic “red wedding” performance in 2016, which saw RBNY thrash NYCFC 6-0. In 2024, NYCFC responded, beating RBNY 5-1 at Sports Illustrated Stadium, the Red Bulls’ home pitch.
NYCFC fans have had the pleasure of playing out of several stadiums in New York City, sometimes at Yankee Stadium and other times at Citi Field, and even occasionally calling the Red Bulls’ stadium home. Meanwhile, Red Bulls supporters saw their beloved MetroStars taken over by Red Bull’s global football group.
With the Hudson River splitting New York City FC and the Red Bulls’ New Jersey home, the rivalry has benefited from the historic state rivalry and has only grown. After the Red Bulls beat NYCFC in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, it will only grow more intense.
RBNY has 16 wins in 30 derby matches, compared to NYCFC’s 10 and five draws.
NYCFC can even add a consistent home pitch soon, opening their new soccer-specific stadium, Etihad Park, in Queens, NY, in 2026.
6. Houston Dynamo vs. FC Dallas - Copa Tejas
Two of the older MLS sides, Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas, have had a heated history in Texas since the Dynamo entered the league in 2006. The introduction of Austin FC may have brought on the Copa Tejas, awarded to the best team from all the games between Texas teams in a season, but the Dallas-Houston derby reigns supreme.
Throughout the nearly 20 years of the derby, there have been villains like Blas Perez and Maxi Urruti, while both clubs have gone through their ups and downs. In 2007, Houston’s Ricardo Clark kicked Dallas’ midfielder Carlos Ruiz in the chest, a moment still hanging over the derby as a heated point.
Set to meet twice in 2025, Houston hasn’t won the matchup since a 3-2 win in 2021, with FC Dallas two of the last six and the remaining four ending in a draw.
7. St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City - Midwest Derby
If there’s a perfect way to start a rivalry for an expansion team, it’s probably what St. Louis CITY SC did, thrashing Sporting Kansas City 4-0 in their first-ever meeting.
Although SKC’s home stadium is technically in Kansas, the city is split between Missouri and Kansas, launching a natural rivalry with St. Louis, the largest city in Missouri.
Only starting in 2023, the rivalry is still young, but it’s become heated and now has a name as the Midwest Derby. Given the rise of Sporting KC in the offseason with Dejan Joveljić, among others, and a new coach in the animated Olof Mellberg on St. Louis’ touchline, their two spring clashes should be entertaining.
SKC will host St. Louis on Apr. 5 before the reverse fixture on May 14.
Honorable Mentions
- Inter Miami CF vs Orlando City SC (Florida Derby)
- LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Cali Classico)
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders (Cascadia Cup)
- Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids (Rocky Mountain Cup)
- Sporting Kansas City vs Minnesota United (The Nicest Rivalry in Sports)