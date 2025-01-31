When do the 2024-25 Champions League Playoff Matches Take Place?
The Champions League 2024-25 playoff matches are around the corner as fans prepare for the next stage of UEFA's premier competition.
After the league phase wrapped up, UEFA conducted the knockout playoff draw for teams that finished ninth through 24th. Those 16 teams must play a two leg playoff to advance to the round of 16. The top eight teams from the league phase await those playoff winners after earning a bye.
When do the 2024-25 Champions League Playoff Matches Take Place?
The knockout playoffs will take place across the following dates:
- Leg 1: Feb. 11-12
- Leg 2: Feb. 18-19
Per UEFA, each team will play on a Tuesday and a Wednesday. So, if a team plays on Feb. 12, they'll likely play their next game on Feb. 18.
2024-25 Champions League Knockout Draw: Full List of Matches
The full list of knockout playoff matches are as follows:
- Brest vs. PSG
- Monaco vs. Benfica
- Juventus vs. PSV Eindhoven
- Feyenoord vs. AC Milan
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
- Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
- Club Brugge vs. Atalanta
- Sporting vs. Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid is easily the highlight fixture of the playoff round. Pep Guardiol and Carlo Ancelotti will once again meet in the Champions League with one team having their journey cut short after the two legs.