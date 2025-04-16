SI

Where to Watch Ted Lasso: Streaming Options in the US

“Ted Lasso” is soon returning to our screens for a fourth season.

Barnaby Lane

Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso."
Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso." / AppleTV+

Jason Sudeikis, the creative force behind "Ted Lasso," nearly broke the internet earlier this year when he confirmed that his beloved soccer comedy would be returning for a fourth season.

Since its debut in 2020, the show—which follows the endlessly optimistic American coach Ted Lasso as he navigates life managing struggling English side AFC Richmond—has been a massive hit.

Not only is it one of Apple TV+’s most-streamed series, but it also remains the platform’s only original to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series.

"We're writing Season 4 now," Sudeikis revealed on an episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. "That's the official word."

As for when we can expect Season 4 to hit our screens, there's no confirmed release date just yet. However, according to the Radio Times, fans may be waiting until 2026 or even 2027 for the next chapter of Ted’s journey.

While that’s a long time to wait, there's plenty of time to revisit the heartwarming highs and hilarious moments from the first three seasons. Here’s where and how to watch "Ted Lasso" in the meantime.

Streaming "Ted Lasso" in the US

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso."
Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso." / AppleTV+

The only place to stream "Ted Lasso" is on AppleTV+.

To watch the show, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. All three seasons are currently available to stream on the platform.

Apple TV+ is accessible via the Apple TV app, which comes pre-installed on devices like MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads. You can also watch Apple TV+ on most smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and computers.

Alternatively, it can be streamed directly through any web browser at tv.apple.com.

Watching Ted Lasso with Discounts and Bundles

In addition to the standard seven-day free trial, there are several other ways to get Apple TV+ at a discounted rate—or even for free for a limited time.

When you buy any Apple product, you’ll receive three months of Apple TV+ included at no extra cost. You can also take advantage of Apple One, a bundle that includes services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ under a single subscription, which offers a one-month free trial.

College students subscribed to the Apple Music Student Plan get Apple TV+ included for free as part of their membership, while some T-Mobile customers also benefit from access to Apple TV+, depending on their plan. Those on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans get the service for as long as they remain on the plan, while customers on the standard Go5G plan receive six months free.

Episodes & Seasons

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso."
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in "Ted Lasso." / AppleTV+

So far, there has been a total of 34 episodes of "Ted Lasso" across its three seasons––10 in Season 1, followed by 12 episodes each in Seasons 2 and 3.

Episode lengths vary throughout the series, with some running as short as 29 minutes, while others—particularly in the later seasons—stretch to an hour or more.

Apple TV+ lets you watch every episode of "Ted Lasso" as many times as you’d like, making it easy to rewatch your favorite moments whenever you want.

Here’s a complete list of every "Ted Lasso" episode currently available to stream on Apple TV+:

Season 1

Episode No.

Episode

Air Date

1

Pilot

August 14, 2020

2

Biscuits

August 14, 2020

3

Trent Crimm: The Independent

August 14, 2020

4

For the Children

August 21, 2020

5

Tan Lines

August 28, 2020

6

Two Aces

September 4, 2020

7

Make Rebecca Great Again

September 11, 2020

8

The Diamond Dogs

September 18, 2020

9

All Apologies

September 25, 2020

10

The Hope that Kills You

October 2, 2020

Season 2

Episode No.

Episode

Air Date

11

Goodbye Earl

July 23, 2021

12

Lavender

July 30, 2021

13

Do the Right-est Thing

August 6, 2021

14

Carol of the Bells

August 13, 2021

15

Rainbow

August 20, 2021

16

The Signal

August 27, 2021

17

Headspace

September 3, 2021

18

Man City

September 10, 2021

19

Beard After Hours

September 17, 2021

20

No Weddings and a Funeral

September 24, 2021

21

Midnight Train to Royston

October 1, 2021

22

Inverting the Pyramid of Success

October 8, 2021

Season 3

Episode No.

Episode

Air Date

23

Smells like Ted Spirit

March 15, 2023

24

(I don't want to go to) Chelsea

March 22, 2023

25

4-5-1

March 29, 2023

26

Big Week

April 5, 2023

27

Signs

April 12, 2023

28

Sunflowers

April 19, 2023

29

The Strings that Bind Us

April 26, 2023

30

We'll Never Have Paris

May 3, 2023

31

La Locker Room Aux Folles

May 10, 2023

32

International Break

May 17, 2023

33

Mom City

May 24, 2023

34

So Long, Farewell

May 31, 2023

Why Ted Lasso Is Worth Watching

Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis.
Ted Lasso is played by Jason Sudeikis. / Frederic J. Brown/AFP

There are countless reasons why "Ted Lasso" has captured the hearts of fans around the world—and just as many reasons why it deserves a spot on your must-watch list.

The show masterfully blends humor and emotion—one moment you’re laughing out loud, and the next you’re wiping away a tear. With standout performances from Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, and the rest of the ensemble cast, each character brings something special to the screen.

Explaining the decision to renew the series for a fourth season, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said back in March: "'Ted Lasso' has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief."

From heartfelt storylines to hilarious locker room banter, "Ted Lasso" is a must-watch—not just for soccer fans, but for anyone in need of a little hope and a lot of heart.

