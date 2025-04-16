Where to Watch Ted Lasso: Streaming Options in the US
Jason Sudeikis, the creative force behind "Ted Lasso," nearly broke the internet earlier this year when he confirmed that his beloved soccer comedy would be returning for a fourth season.
Since its debut in 2020, the show—which follows the endlessly optimistic American coach Ted Lasso as he navigates life managing struggling English side AFC Richmond—has been a massive hit.
Not only is it one of Apple TV+’s most-streamed series, but it also remains the platform’s only original to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series.
"We're writing Season 4 now," Sudeikis revealed on an episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. "That's the official word."
As for when we can expect Season 4 to hit our screens, there's no confirmed release date just yet. However, according to the Radio Times, fans may be waiting until 2026 or even 2027 for the next chapter of Ted’s journey.
While that’s a long time to wait, there's plenty of time to revisit the heartwarming highs and hilarious moments from the first three seasons. Here’s where and how to watch "Ted Lasso" in the meantime.
Streaming "Ted Lasso" in the US
The only place to stream "Ted Lasso" is on AppleTV+.
To watch the show, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. All three seasons are currently available to stream on the platform.
Apple TV+ is accessible via the Apple TV app, which comes pre-installed on devices like MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads. You can also watch Apple TV+ on most smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and computers.
Alternatively, it can be streamed directly through any web browser at tv.apple.com.
Watching Ted Lasso with Discounts and Bundles
In addition to the standard seven-day free trial, there are several other ways to get Apple TV+ at a discounted rate—or even for free for a limited time.
When you buy any Apple product, you’ll receive three months of Apple TV+ included at no extra cost. You can also take advantage of Apple One, a bundle that includes services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ under a single subscription, which offers a one-month free trial.
College students subscribed to the Apple Music Student Plan get Apple TV+ included for free as part of their membership, while some T-Mobile customers also benefit from access to Apple TV+, depending on their plan. Those on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus plans get the service for as long as they remain on the plan, while customers on the standard Go5G plan receive six months free.
Episodes & Seasons
So far, there has been a total of 34 episodes of "Ted Lasso" across its three seasons––10 in Season 1, followed by 12 episodes each in Seasons 2 and 3.
Episode lengths vary throughout the series, with some running as short as 29 minutes, while others—particularly in the later seasons—stretch to an hour or more.
Apple TV+ lets you watch every episode of "Ted Lasso" as many times as you’d like, making it easy to rewatch your favorite moments whenever you want.
Here’s a complete list of every "Ted Lasso" episode currently available to stream on Apple TV+:
Season 1
Episode No.
Episode
Air Date
1
Pilot
August 14, 2020
2
Biscuits
August 14, 2020
3
Trent Crimm: The Independent
August 14, 2020
4
For the Children
August 21, 2020
5
Tan Lines
August 28, 2020
6
Two Aces
September 4, 2020
7
Make Rebecca Great Again
September 11, 2020
8
The Diamond Dogs
September 18, 2020
9
All Apologies
September 25, 2020
10
The Hope that Kills You
October 2, 2020
Season 2
Episode No.
Episode
Air Date
11
Goodbye Earl
July 23, 2021
12
Lavender
July 30, 2021
13
Do the Right-est Thing
August 6, 2021
14
Carol of the Bells
August 13, 2021
15
Rainbow
August 20, 2021
16
The Signal
August 27, 2021
17
Headspace
September 3, 2021
18
Man City
September 10, 2021
19
Beard After Hours
September 17, 2021
20
No Weddings and a Funeral
September 24, 2021
21
Midnight Train to Royston
October 1, 2021
22
Inverting the Pyramid of Success
October 8, 2021
Season 3
Episode No.
Episode
Air Date
23
Smells like Ted Spirit
March 15, 2023
24
(I don't want to go to) Chelsea
March 22, 2023
25
4-5-1
March 29, 2023
26
Big Week
April 5, 2023
27
Signs
April 12, 2023
28
Sunflowers
April 19, 2023
29
The Strings that Bind Us
April 26, 2023
30
We'll Never Have Paris
May 3, 2023
31
La Locker Room Aux Folles
May 10, 2023
32
International Break
May 17, 2023
33
Mom City
May 24, 2023
34
So Long, Farewell
May 31, 2023
Why Ted Lasso Is Worth Watching
There are countless reasons why "Ted Lasso" has captured the hearts of fans around the world—and just as many reasons why it deserves a spot on your must-watch list.
The show masterfully blends humor and emotion—one moment you’re laughing out loud, and the next you’re wiping away a tear. With standout performances from Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, and the rest of the ensemble cast, each character brings something special to the screen.
Explaining the decision to renew the series for a fourth season, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said back in March: "'Ted Lasso' has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief."
From heartfelt storylines to hilarious locker room banter, "Ted Lasso" is a must-watch—not just for soccer fans, but for anyone in need of a little hope and a lot of heart.