Which MLS Signing Will Have a Bigger Impact: Reus or Giroud?
Major League Soccer clubs LAFC and LA Galaxy both made major moves this summer to boost their chances of lifting MLS Cup in December.
The Galaxy brought in Bundesliga legend Marco Reus on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund to add to their attacking options alongside Gabriel Pec, Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintstil.
LAFC signed former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud on a free transfer from AC Milan, filling out its talented frontline alongside Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga, Cristian Olivera and Mateusz Bogusz.
Both moves were nothing short of ambition by the two California clubs that are at the top of the Western Conference. The Galaxy are in first with 52 points with LAFC just behind their rivals in second with 48 points, though LAFC have two games in hand.
Even though both players are in the twilight of their careers – Reus is 35-years-old and Giroud is 37-years-old – they both have enough left in the tank to inspire their teams to deep runs this postseason.
With the playoffs quickly approaching in October, one question remains: Which attacking player will have the bigger impact in Los Angeles?
Reus or Giroud? Who Will Have the Bigger Impact in MLS?
There are strong cases for both players. Giroud will act mainly as a poacher in front of goal and might grab the odd assist here and there with his hold-up play, while Reus will more than likely have a healthy dose of both goals and assists.
What helps Reus in this case is his versatility. He may be nearing the end of his career, but he can still play as a creative midfielder or out wide in certain scenarios. In his debut against Atlanta United, Reus grabbed an assist while playing out wide on the right while also getting on the scoresheet through the middle.
Galaxy’s packed attacking department means Reus could be given rests here and there to keep him fit and firing as the season rolls on.
On the other hand, Giroud could start most, if not all, of LAFC’s upcoming MLS matches as he’s head and shoulders above fellow striker Kei Kamara. LAFC can lean on the former France international. Even though it doesn't have an out-and-out attacking midfielder, the likes of Bouanga and Olivera are more than capable of feeding Giroud chances in the box.
LA Galaxy is second in MLS in possession per match with 59.6 percent compared to LAFC’s 46.1 percent in 24th – it isn’t unreasonable to think that Reus could have a bigger impact in Southern California with a well-rounded attack surrounding him while the team keeps hold of the ball more to generate scoring opportunities.
The two players are set to face off in MLS for the first time this weekend in El Tráfico at Dignity Health Sports Park.