SI

Who Has Won the Most FA Cups?

Having begun way back in 1871, the FA Cup is the world's oldest domestic soccer competition.

Barnaby Lane

Chelsea won the FA Cup in 2010.
Chelsea won the FA Cup in 2010. / Colorsport/IMAGO

The FA Cup is the world's oldest national soccer competition.

The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in November 1871. Contested between just 13 teams, it was won by the now disbanded Wanderers FC.

Since, there has been 142 further editions of the FA Cup, with 44 different winners––some big, and some small.

So, which team has won the most FA Cups?

Who has won the most FA Cups?

Arsenal have won more FA Cups than any other team.
Arsenal have won more FA Cups than any other team. / Paul Marriott/IMAGO

Arsenal are the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy an unprecedented 14 times.

The Gunners first won the competition in 1930 and most recently in 2020. Seven of those wins came under the tenure of the legendary Arsène Wenger, who managed the club between 1996 and 2018.

Manchester United are the FA Cup's second-most successful team, winning the competition 13 times, first in 1909 and most recently in 2024. The Red Devils have also finished as runners-up a record nine times.

Behind Arsenal and United in third place are Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, all of which has won the FA Cup eight times.

There has been 21 one-time only winners of the FA Cup, including Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City, which famously beat Chelsea in the final in 2021.

Here is a handy table showcasing which clubs have won the most-ever FA Cups.

Club

Number of FA Cup Titles

Arsenal

14

Manchester United

13

Chelsea

8

Liverpool

8

Tottenham Hotspur

8

Aston Villa

7

Manchester City

7

Blackburn Rovers

6

Newcastle United

6

Everton

5

West Bromwich Albion

5

Wanderers FC

5

Which players have won the most FA Cups?

Ashley Cole.
Ashley Cole. / PanoramiC/IMAGO

No player in FA Cup history has ever won the FA Cup more times than former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, who lifted the trophy on a massive seven different occasions.

The Englishman won the competition three times with Arsenal in 2002, 2003, and 2005. After completing a controversial transfer to London rivals Chelsea in 2006, he then won it again four times in 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012.

Petr Cech, John Terry, and Patrick Vieira have all won it five times, while there has been 22 players who have won the FA Cup four times.

Again, here's a table.

Player

Club(s)

Number of FA Cup Titles

Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea

7

Petr Cech

Chelsea, Arsenal

5

John Terry

Chelsea

5

Patrick Vieira

Arsenal, Manchester City

5

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal, Liverpool

4

Mesut Özil

Arsenal

4

Olivier Giroud

Arsenal, Chelsea

4

Frank Lampard

Chelsea

4

Didier Drogba

Chelsea

4

Salomon Kalou

Chelsea

4

Paolo Ferreira

Chelsea

4

John Obi Mikel

Chelsea

4

Stuart Taylor

Arsenal, Manchester City

4

Kolo Touré

Arsenal, Manchester City

4

Laurén

Arsenal, Portsmouth

4

Sol Campbell

Arsenal, Portsmouth

4

Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

4

Roy Keane

Manchester United

4

Paul Scholes

Manchester United

4

Gary Neville

Manchester United

4

Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

4

David Seaman

Arsenal

4

Martin Keown

Arsenal

4

Ray Parlour

Arsenal

4

Mark Hughes

Manchester United, Chelsea

4

Clayton Blackmore

Manchester United

4

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer