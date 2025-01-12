Who Has Won the Most FA Cups?
The FA Cup is the world's oldest national soccer competition.
The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in November 1871. Contested between just 13 teams, it was won by the now disbanded Wanderers FC.
Since, there has been 142 further editions of the FA Cup, with 44 different winners––some big, and some small.
So, which team has won the most FA Cups?
Who has won the most FA Cups?
Arsenal are the most successful team in the history of the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy an unprecedented 14 times.
The Gunners first won the competition in 1930 and most recently in 2020. Seven of those wins came under the tenure of the legendary Arsène Wenger, who managed the club between 1996 and 2018.
Manchester United are the FA Cup's second-most successful team, winning the competition 13 times, first in 1909 and most recently in 2024. The Red Devils have also finished as runners-up a record nine times.
Behind Arsenal and United in third place are Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, all of which has won the FA Cup eight times.
There has been 21 one-time only winners of the FA Cup, including Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City, which famously beat Chelsea in the final in 2021.
Here is a handy table showcasing which clubs have won the most-ever FA Cups.
Club
Number of FA Cup Titles
Arsenal
14
Manchester United
13
Chelsea
8
Liverpool
8
Tottenham Hotspur
8
Aston Villa
7
Manchester City
7
Blackburn Rovers
6
Newcastle United
6
Everton
5
West Bromwich Albion
5
Wanderers FC
5
Which players have won the most FA Cups?
No player in FA Cup history has ever won the FA Cup more times than former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, who lifted the trophy on a massive seven different occasions.
The Englishman won the competition three times with Arsenal in 2002, 2003, and 2005. After completing a controversial transfer to London rivals Chelsea in 2006, he then won it again four times in 2007, 2009, 2010, and 2012.
Petr Cech, John Terry, and Patrick Vieira have all won it five times, while there has been 22 players who have won the FA Cup four times.
Again, here's a table.
Player
Club(s)
Number of FA Cup Titles
Ashley Cole
Arsenal, Chelsea
7
Petr Cech
Chelsea, Arsenal
5
John Terry
Chelsea
5
Patrick Vieira
Arsenal, Manchester City
5
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Arsenal, Liverpool
4
Mesut Özil
Arsenal
4
Olivier Giroud
Arsenal, Chelsea
4
Frank Lampard
Chelsea
4
Didier Drogba
Chelsea
4
Salomon Kalou
Chelsea
4
Paolo Ferreira
Chelsea
4
John Obi Mikel
Chelsea
4
Stuart Taylor
Arsenal, Manchester City
4
Kolo Touré
Arsenal, Manchester City
4
Laurén
Arsenal, Portsmouth
4
Sol Campbell
Arsenal, Portsmouth
4
Dennis Bergkamp
Arsenal
4
Roy Keane
Manchester United
4
Paul Scholes
Manchester United
4
Gary Neville
Manchester United
4
Ryan Giggs
Manchester United
4
David Seaman
Arsenal
4
Martin Keown
Arsenal
4
Ray Parlour
Arsenal
4
Mark Hughes
Manchester United, Chelsea
4
Clayton Blackmore
Manchester United
4
