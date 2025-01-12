Who is Abdukodir Khusanov? The Manchester City defensive target
Abdukodir Khusanov is soon expected to be a Manchester City player.
According to Sky Sports, RC Lens has accepted a $41 million (£33.5 million) offer for the defender, who, subject to a medical, will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract at The Etihad Stadium.
If all goes smoothly, Khusanov will become City's first signing of the January transfer window.
So, who is he? And why does Pep Guardiola want him?
About Abdukodir Khusanov
Khusanov, 20, was born in Uzbekistan, but began his professional career in Belarus with FC Energetik-BGU Minsk. He moved to Ligue 1 side Lens in 2023.
Upon joining Lens, the club's former executive chairman Arnaud Pouille said of the young center back: "This Uzbek international with a large frame displays a maturity and a reading of the game that are already well developed."
Khusanov, known as "Kodir" by his teammates, spent most of his first season at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on the bench, but has become a regular fixture for Will Still's team this term thanks to a strange turn of events.
In the summer, Lens' star defender Kevin Danso came close to leaving the club to join AS Roma. The deal collapsed, however, when the Austrian failed his medical due to the detection of a potential heart problem.
Danso was advised against playing for Lens while the problem was investigated, leaving Khusanov to take his place. The Uzbeki star, who has already capped 18 times by his country, has not looked back since, even with Danso returning.
Speaking about Khusanov earlier this season, Still said, according to Yahoo Sports: "He’s calm, powerful, he’s fast. He doesn’t talk but he’s good."
"When I arrived, with the departure of ‘Kev’ [Danso] in sight, Jean-Louis Leca [Lens’ sports coordinator] told me: ‘Don’t worry, there’s ‘Kodir’ who is here, and he’s ready.’ He wasn’t wrong. He has very, very impressive potential," Still added.
Still also said of Khusanov in September, according to Rangado: “Kodir is a tank. He’s impressive physically and athletically.”
Why does Pep Guardiola want Abdukodir Khusanov?
Guardiola is on the hunt for reinforcements after what has, by City's lofty standards, been an extremely disappointing campaign so far.
Thanks to a run of one win in nine games between early November and Boxing Day, the reigning Premier League champion is currently down in sixth place in the English top flight, just one point ahead of seventh-placed Bournemouth.
Although the absence of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee in September, has been huge for the Sky Blues, center back has also been a problem position.
Due to injuries, Guardiola has been forced to play with eight different center back partnerships this term, which is the fifth most in the Premier League. Both John Stones and Ruben Dias remain out, with the former not expected to return to action for some time.
Whether Khusanov can be the man to fix City's problems at in defense remains to be seen, but his pace and power at the back will certainly cause no harm.
