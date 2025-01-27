Why Every Champions League Game Kicks Off at the Same Time on Jan. 29
The Champions League league phase reaches its conclusion on Wednesday, Jan. 29 with all 18 games scheduled to being at 3 p.m. ET.
This season introduced a new Champions League format in which 36 teams would battle it out across eight games earning points for wins and draws. Teams that finish in the top eight advance directly to the round of 16, while those placed ninth through 24th play a two-legged playoff to advance. Most of the overall qualifying teams have been determined, but there are still spots up for grabs. Not to mention, Manchester City must win or face elimination from the league/group play phase of the tournament for the first time in 12 years.
Why Every Champions League Game Kicks Off at the Same Time on Jan. 29
One thing will change on the final day of the format: all 18 games will begin at the same time.
All games kick-off at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday to ensure competitive integrity. Teams will all begin at the same time so no team gains an advantage from a later start date. Similar practices happen in the Premier League as well, so it makes sense the Champions League does the same given the format mirrors that of a European league tabe.
It might be difficult to follow all the action at the same time, but there's sure to be drama on the final day regardless.