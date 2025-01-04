Why Jurrien Timber Isn't Playing for Arsenal vs. Brighton
Arsenal begins their second half of the Premier League season on the road against Brighton and Hove Albion, but they'll do so without one of their key defenders.
Jurrien Timber will miss the Brighton match after picking up a yellow card in the 17th minute on New Year's Day against Brentford. The yellow card was Timber's seven of the season, meaning he'll serve a one game suspension due to accumulation.
Timber's absence leaves Mikel Arteta with a conundrum in defense. On one hand, he has options but he risks upsetting other parts of the team by doing so.
Candidates to fill in at right back are Riccardo Calafiori and Thomas Partey. If Calafiori, naturally a left sided defender, shifts over that means Myles Lewis-Skelly would likely come in to replace the Italian when completing the back line. If Partey starts in defense, Declan Rice would naturally slot back into his starting position.
Partey was strong in midfield against Brentford, but has looked shaky at times when patrolling the right flank. If Calafiori swaps sides, Arteta might feel more comfortable starting Ethan Nwaneri once again in Bukayo Saka's place. Regardless, the defense will be chopped and changed in just the second game of the new year.
In all likelihood, Arteta opts to just drop Partey into the back line against a threatening Brighton team.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
- GK: David Raya
- RB: Thomas Partey
- CB: William Saliba
- CB: Gabriel
- LB: Riccardo Calafiori
- CM: Declan Rice
- CM: Martin Odegaard
- CM: Mikel Merino
- RW: Gabriel Jesus
- ST: Kai Havertz
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli