Why Kai Havertz Isn't Playing for Arsenal vs. Brentford on New Year's Day
Arsenal face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on New Year's Day, but the Gunners will do so without the man that scored winners both home and away against the Bees last season.
Kai Havertz was a shock omission from the squad given his importance in the wake of Bukayo Saka's long term injury. The german's scored 12 goals so far this season in all competitions while providing three assists. He's played as a striker, but more recently as a midfielder to accomodate for the inclusion of Gabriel Jesus.
Here's why Havertz is absent from the Arsenal matchday squad vs. Brentford.
According to TNT Sports in the build-up, Havertz is under the weather. The severity of Havertz's sickness hasn't been confirmed by Mikel Arteta, but the Spanish manager can ill afford more absences for the rest of the season.
Havertz scored the winning goals both home and away last season against the Bees. His absence means a first-ever Premier League start for Ethan Nwaneri who should start on the right. The Hale End product has a big opportunity to impress supporters and fans after performing well in the Carabao Cup so far.
Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Brentford (4-3-3)
- GK: David Raya
- LB: Riccardo Calafiori
- CB: Gabriel
- CB: William Saliba
- RB: Jurrien Timber
- CM: Thomas Partey
- CM: Mikel Merino
- CM: Martin Ødegaard
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli
- ST: Gabriel Jesus
- RW: Ethan Nwaneri