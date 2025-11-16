Why Kylian Mbappe is Not Playing for France vs. Azerbaijan
France conclude a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in Baku on Sunday evening, and they won’t have their captain available for the fixture.
Mbappé’s five goals, including a brace in the 4–0 victory over Ukraine on Thursday, helped Les Bleus to top spot in Group D with a matchday remaining, meaning the 2018 world champions will be one of the 48 nations competing in North America next summer.
The forward’s two strikes last time out took his tally up to 55 for the national team, and he’s now just two adrift of Olivier Giroud’s all-time record. Mbappé could break it on a stage where he’s thrived in the past, although France will have a couple of friendlies arranged for next March after securing their spot at the tournament.
The long trip to Azerbaijan perhaps didn’t appeal to Mbappé for what is essentially a dead rubber, but an official reason has been supplied as to why Didier Deschamps’ captain won’t be playing.
France’s No. 10 was released from international duty on Friday due to an ankle issue likely sustained in Thursday’s triumph over Ukraine.
“Kylian Mbappé is still experiencing inflammation in his right ankle, which requires further examination,” a French statement read.
Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga has also been sent home because of a fitness setback, so Xabi Alonso will be sweating over the fitness of those two ahead of next week’s La Liga clash with Elche. Madrid need to return to winning ways after losing at Anfield and failing to break down Rayo Vallecano in a goalless stalemate before the break.
Mbappé will undergo further tests once he’s reported back to Madrid, with supporters hopeful that he hasn’t aggravated the ankle issue that kept him out for a relatively brief period at the start of the season.
Deschamps, meanwhile, has Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitiké to mitigate Mbappé’s absence, while Crystal Palace striker Jean-Phillipe Mateta should also earn minutes in Baku.