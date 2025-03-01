Why Lionel Messi Won't Play Against Houston Dynamo FC, per Report
Lionel Messi won’t be playing for Inter Miami CF on Sunday night against the Houston Dynamo, according to reports from Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald.
The Argentine No. 10 and club captain did not travel with Inter Miami, and the Herald reports that he is staying in south Florida to rest rather than take the significant air miles to face the MLS Western Conference Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium.
His rest comes at a busy time of year for Miami. After a grueling preseason tour, head coach Javier Mascherano’s side played against Sporting Kansas City twice in the Concacaf Champions Cup while also playing New York City FC to a 2–2 draw in their MLS season opener.
Leaving Messi at home will allow him to rest, as Miami have another game on Thursday, the first of a two-legged tie against Jamaica’s Cavalier SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup. He is expected to play on Thursday.
Asked about Messi’s status on Friday before the club left for Houston, Mascherano said, “Leo is fine... He will train normally like the rest of his teammates.” According to reports from training, he participated in the entire session.
At 37 years old, Messi has already become one of the most productive players in MLS history. Against NYCFC, he became the fastest player to have 40 goal contributions, reaching the mark in just 26 regular season games.
While he’s secured a 2023 Leagues Cup title and won the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield with the Herons, an MLS Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup continue to elude him.
Miami's next MLS match comes on March 9 against Wilfried Zaha's Charlotte FC.