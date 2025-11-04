Why Liverpool Were Not Awarded Penalty for Handball vs. Real Madri
Liverpool thought they had a penalty in the first half of their Champions League match against Real Madrid after a Dominik Szoboszlai strike hit Aurélien Tchouaméni in the left arm.
A cagey first half reached a boiling point in the first half when play was halted in the 30th minute. Szoboszlai unleashed a right-footed effort across his body into traffic as the ball collided with Tchouaméni. As soon as the contact happened, referee István Kovács blew his whistle to award a free-kick from a dangerous area.
Upon further scrutiny during a VAR check, it was determined Tchouaméni was inside the penalty area when the ball struck him. Since it was a potential penalty check, the handball was further scrutinised.
Officials determined, per Amazon Prime, that Tchouaméni’s arm was close to his body and in a natural position when contact with the ball was made. A major let off for Madrid, but frustration for Liverpool as the Anfield crowd loudly voiced their displeasure with the ruling. The game restarted with a drop-ball.
Liverpool outshot Real Madrid in the first half and had a higher xG (0.71 to 0.21), but both sides had just a single big chance each. Thibaut Courtois did well to deny Szoboszlai prior to the VAR review, but
Coming into the match, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield since completing a summer move to Los Blanco stole headlines. Though, he was named to the bench to begin the game.