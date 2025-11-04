SI

Why Liverpool Were Not Awarded Penalty for Handball vs. Real Madri

A lengthy VAR check went Real Madrid’s way in the first half denying the hosts a penalty.

Max Mallow

Real Madrid avoided a scare in the first half.
Real Madrid avoided a scare in the first half. / Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool thought they had a penalty in the first half of their Champions League match against Real Madrid after a Dominik Szoboszlai strike hit Aurélien Tchouaméni in the left arm.

A cagey first half reached a boiling point in the first half when play was halted in the 30th minute. Szoboszlai unleashed a right-footed effort across his body into traffic as the ball collided with Tchouaméni. As soon as the contact happened, referee István Kovács blew his whistle to award a free-kick from a dangerous area.

Upon further scrutiny during a VAR check, it was determined Tchouaméni was inside the penalty area when the ball struck him. Since it was a potential penalty check, the handball was further scrutinised.

Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed

Officials determined, per Amazon Prime, that Tchouaméni’s arm was close to his body and in a natural position when contact with the ball was made. A major let off for Madrid, but frustration for Liverpool as the Anfield crowd loudly voiced their displeasure with the ruling. The game restarted with a drop-ball.

Liverpool outshot Real Madrid in the first half and had a higher xG (0.71 to 0.21), but both sides had just a single big chance each. Thibaut Courtois did well to deny Szoboszlai prior to the VAR review, but

Coming into the match, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield since completing a summer move to Los Blanco stole headlines. Though, he was named to the bench to begin the game.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated, primarily working on the SI FC brand.

Home/Soccer