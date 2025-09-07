Why MLS Is a Smart Move for USMNT Hopefuls Matt Turner and Paxten Aaronson
From Paxten Aaronson to Matt Turner, MLS is becoming a clearer option for U.S. men’s national team players and hopefuls than in previous eras—and that’s not a bad thing.
The recent moves follow a growing trend, as clubs bring in domestic players—and national team-capped players—from Europe on higher fees. In contrast, players often receive more playing time, a return home and occasionally higher wages.
While having players in the top European leagues is critical for any national team’s success, talents returning to MLS is not a disparaging factor, and one that several other USMNT members and hopefuls could continue to pursue.
“It’s a unique time in my career,” the 21-year-old Aaronson said after signing a Designated Player contract with the Colorado Rapids. “[Colorado] presented an opportunity and a project to me at this point in time in my career. I think it’s something different. I think it’ll challenge me as a young player to come into a team to fight for trophies, to get better in roles and aspects maybe Europe can’t give me.”
Entering the prime of his career, Aaronson needed a chance. While he had spent productive time on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt in the Eredivisie, he now gets a chance to take on more responsibility as he continues developing.
At the same time, that chance had to come with certainty, and in a place where he can find himself comfortable enough to focus on developing as an athlete and person.
That, in part, is what MLS brings to those seeking a next step.
It is something those like Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna, who are easing into the national team picture while in the league, have been able to experience through the earlier stages in their career.
To hop out of Europe and come back to MLS comes with its own weight, of course, especially at such a young age. Yet, the stigma surrounding the league is changing, as it showcases young talent at the forefront.
Unlike in past eras, the league has seen growth from its young players as a key aspect of roster building. The long-sought-after retiring superstars remain a factor as much as ever, but the opportunities for talents to take on significant responsibilities have helped make the league more attractive to players like Aaronson.
“There are a lot of experts that can talk about the tactics and what we get wrong, and that’s fair. What’s unfair is to make judgments and have, for me, outlandish opinions on what’s best for a young man,” Rapids head coach Chris Armas said. “The U.S. and MLS should celebrate moments like this. Our best young players want to come play in our league.”
A Stable Opportunity
Aaronson is coming to Colorado to become the face of a club and take on the pressure that comes with being a Designated Player in the early stages of his career. But, for Turner, the European journey didn’t go to plan, and he is back with the New England Revolution with hopes of becoming the USMNT starter for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While a lengthy transfer saga between Lyon and Nottingham Forest led to Turner’s eventual move, staying in Europe likely would have kept him out of contention for the top spot at next summer’s tournament as he struggled to get minutes.
During his time in Europe with Turner, he struggled for playing time. Eyebrows were raised when he was dropped from the U.S. starting role in favor of NYCFC keeper Matt Freese in the Gold Cup.
With New England, though, he found stability, while also facing many of the elite attackers that MLS has to offer, given that the majority of the highest-paid DPs come on the offensive side of the game.
“Being in New England was the right place for me to continue to hone those skills, to create new relationships, to play games, to find my happiness in the sport,” Turner said upon signing. “If you look back at some of my greatest national team games, obviously the [2022] World Cup was amazing, but some of my greatest national team games happened when I was here playing in New England.”
A Strong Domestic League is Vital
Although both Aaronson and Turner may have different levels of involvement with the USMNT at next year’s World Cup and moving forward, having a strong domestic league is vital to a country’s soccer success.
While Argentina only had one player from their domestic top flight in the squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, numerous players had previously played in the Argentina top flight.
Going even further back, France had nine players from Ligue 1 in their 2018 triumph, 16 Bundesliga players lifted the trophy for Germany in 2014 and a staggering 20 La Liga players helped Spain win the title in 2010.
The move to MLS from Europe early in a player’s career might not be the right move for everyone, but the league has placed itself at a point where it can be a realistic spot to elevate one’s game, and make a real impact at the national team level.
That’s what Aaronson and Turner are trying to do—and don’t be shocked if others follow.