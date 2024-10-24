Why Son Heung-min Isn't Playing for Tottenham vs. AZ Alkmaar
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that club captain Son Heung-min won't take part in the midweek UEFA Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.
The 32-year-old forward only recently returned from a hamstring injury suffered in Tottenham's first Europa League match of the season against Qarabağ FK.
Son missed Tottenham's matches against Manchester United, Ferencváros and Brighton & Hove Albion before returning with a goal against West Ham United following the October international break.
Ahead of Tottenham's clash against AZ, Postecoglou explained that the club was already planning on resting him after he played 70 minutes against West Ham in the 4–1 victory.
"Sonny was a bit sore after the weekend, he was never going to be involved tomorrow anyway because he missed a bit," Postecoglou said. "So we're leaving him out tomorrow and see how he is."
Postecoglou could call on Timo Werner to start in Son's absence. Werner started during the three games he missed, registering one assist in the defeat at Brighton.
While 17-year-old Mikey Moore showed composure in his start against Ferencváros, AZ is the strongest team Spurs will have faced thus far in Europe and Postecoglou might look to bring him on in Werner's place later in the match.
Son is in strong form for Spurs this season, logging three goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances as he hopes to return to action this weekend for his side's trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.