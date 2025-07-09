Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Isn’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. PSG
Real Madrid will have to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals without Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The England international is not in Xabi Alonso’s squad for the all-important fixture due to injury. COPE journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz reports Alexander-Arnold suffered a setback in training ahead of the semifinal clash.
The former Liverpool star is reportedly suffering from muscle discomfort in his right leg. Although the full extent of the injury is unknown, it is serious enough to sideline Alexander-Arnold for the biggest match of his young Real Madrid career.
Prior to the injury, Alexander-Arnold had started every match of Los Blancos’ Club World Cup run to the semifinals.
The injury is a huge blow to Real Madrid. Despite a shaky start, Alexander-Arnold was slowly finding his form in a white shirt, recording an assist in each of his last two appearances in the United States.
Without the 26-year-old available, Alonso opted to start natural midfielder Fede Valverde in his place. The Uruguayan impressed on the right flank in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign in charge and will once again have to play out of position in a must-win match.
Raúl Asencio also got the nod in Alonso’s makeshift backline, replacing the suspended Dean Huijsen. Other surprises in Los Blancos’ XI include an attack featuring Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Gonzalo García.
Should Los Blancos make the Club World Cup final, it is unknown whether Alexander-Arnold will recover in time to feature against Chelsea.
