Why William Saliba Isn't Playing for Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Arsenal face a tough challenge in the Premier league when former manager, Unai Emery, and eighth place Aston Villa come to Emirates Stadium.
To make matters worse, they'll be without one of their key defenders: William Saliba. The French defender was not named to the squad facing Villa on Saturday, Jan. 18 with what the club is calling a minor issue.
Jurrien Timber is slated to start at center back next to Gabriel while Thomas Partey fills in at right back.
Fans hope Saliba won't be out for too long given the injuries to Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White and Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal have the best defense in the league so far this campaign conceding just 19 goals in 21 games, but Timber will now have to deputize centrally adding even more minutes to a player that could use a rest coming off an ACL injury.
Still, Timber is well equipped to fill in for Saliba and pair Gabriel in the heart of the defense.
Arsenal Confirmed Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
- GK: David Raya
- LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
- CB: Gabriel
- CB: Jurrien Timber
- RB: Thomas Partey
- CM: Declan Rice
- CM: Mikel Merino
- CM: Martin Ødegaard
- LW: Gabriel Martinelli
- ST: Kai Havertz
- RW: Leandro Trossard