Wrexham's Paul Mullin Hilariously Dons Deadpool Mask After Scoring Goal
Paul Mullin is really leaning into this whole Deadpool thing.
On Tuesday, the Wrexham forward scored a goal during his club's 2–1 win over Salford City in the group stage of the EFL Trophy competition. After tallying in the 18th minute, the striker pulled a Deadpool mask out and donned it as he celebrated. It was a funny celebration that tied into his role from Deadpool & Wolverine.
Video is below.
Another look.
In the movie, Mullin played Welshpool, a variant of Deadpool with a Welsh flag on his chest.
For those who don't know, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own Wrexham, and Reynolds included Mullin and fellow striker Ollie Palmer in his summer blockbuster.
The goal was Mullin's first of the season in all competitions after he missed time following back surgery. In his three seasons at Wrexham, the 29-year-old has been a goal-scoring machine—finding the back of the net 88 times in 123 league matches. During the 2023-24 season, he finished with 24 goals in 38 matches as Wrexham earned promotion out of League Two.
Mullin has become a star away from the pitch as he has been featured heavily on Welcome to Wrexham, which documents the club. It will be fascinating to see if he incorporates more Deadpool-centric antics into his scoring celebrations.