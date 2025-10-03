SI

Wrexham vs. Birmingham: Preview, Prediction and Lineups

Wrexham and Birmingham lock horns in a Hollywood battle on Friday night.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Wrexham play host to Birmingham.
Wrexham play host to Birmingham. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

The battle of American celebrity owners will be staged at the Racecourse Ground on Friday night when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham host Tom Brady’s Birmingham City in the English Championship.

Both sides escaped League One last season and have made unspectacular starts to the current campaign, Wrexham placed in 15th and Birmingham in 11th after eight matches. Both were held to draws midweek, the Red Dragons earning a point away at Leicester City and the Blues avoiding an embarrassing home defeat to struggling Sheffield Wednesday thanks to Demarai Gray’s 99th-minute equaliser.

Wrexham are now unbeaten in their last three matches and will be satisfied with a point from the King Power Stadium, but their home record leaves much to be desired. They are yet to taste victory at the Racecourse Ground in the Championship, drawing two and losing two of their four outings.

Birmingham are unbeaten at home but have been hugely underwhelming on the road. They have lost their last three away matches in the league without scoring, falling to Midlands sides Leicester, Coventry City and Stoke City. Chris Davies’ men have won just one of their last six fixtures and will be aiming to get back on track in Wales.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to an intriguing battle under the floodlights.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Birmingham Kick Off?

  • Location: Wrexham, Wales
  • Stadium: Racecourse Ground
  • Date: Friday, October 3
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Robert Madley

Wrexham vs. Birmingham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Wrexham: 1 win
  • Birmingham: 3 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Wrexham 1–1 Birmingham (Jan 23, 2025) - EFL League One

Current Form (All Competitions)

Wrexham

Birmingham

Leicester 1–1 Wrexham - 30/09/25

Birmingham 2–2 Sheffield Wednesday - 30/09/25

Wrexham 1–1 Derby - 27/09/25

Coventry City 3–0 Birmingham - 27/09/25

Wrexham 2–0 Reading - 23/09/25

Birmingham 1–0 Swansea - 20/09/25

Norwich 2–3 Wrexham - 20/09/25

Stoke 1–0 Birmingham - 13/09/25

Wrexham 1–3 QPR - 13/09/25

Leicester 2–0 Birmingham - 29/08/25

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Birmingham on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Football, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Wrexham Team News

Wrexham
Wrexham are aiming to get back to winning ways on Friday. / Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Phil Parkinson will be without several injured stars for Birmingham’s visit, with Danny Ward, Oliver Rathbone, Jay Rodriguez, Andy Cannon and Liberato Cacace all currently in the treatment room.

Nathan Broadhead could come into the team after his equaliser at Leicester last time out, but he might be the only change from the starting lineup that managed a point at the King Power.

Kieffer Moore will be keen to continue his strong goalscoring start to life with Wrexham, the Wales international having netted five times in just nine appearances since his summer move.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Birmingham

Wrexham
Broadhead could come into the XI. / FotMob

Wrexham predicted lineup vs. Birmingham (3-4-2-1): Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Brunt; Kaboré, Dobson, Sheaf, Longman; Broadhead, O’Brien; Moore.

Birmingham Team News

Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield
Jay Stansfield will be key for Birmingham. / Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Birmingham also have a handful of absentees, including Scott Wright, Keshi Anderson, Lee Buchanan and Willum Willumsson. Ethan Laird is a doubt at left back, but could recover from a hamstring injury in time for Friday’s game.

Jack Robinson will return from suspension and re-enter the lineup, while Paik Seung-ho could replace Tommy Doyle in the double pivot. Alexander Cochrane will continue at left back should Laird miss out.

Birmingham have struggled for goals this term, managing just seven in eight matches, and they will be reliant on top scorer Jay Stansfield to get past Wrexham.

Birmingham Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Birmingham
Davies could make a few changes from midweek. / FotMob

Birmingham predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Robinson, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik; Koumas, Stansfield, Gray; Furuhashi.

Wrexham vs. Birmingham Score Prediction

Friday’s battle will be one of fine margins, with Wrexham struggling at home and Birmingham disappointing on the road, but the superior scoring power of the Red Dragons could see them shade an incredibly tight affair and climb the table.

Wrexham have scored almost double the number Birmingham have in the Championship this season and their defensive record is not too dissimilar. The Welsh side have been far more clinical than their upcoming visitors and could punish the profligacy of Davies’s side.

Prediction: Wrexham 2–1 Birmingham

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer