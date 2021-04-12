North Texas Softball Pitcher Strikes Out All 21 Batters

SI.com
Why haven’t the Tokyo Olympics been canceled?
Why haven’t the Tokyo Olympics been canceled?

North Texas Pitcher Strikes Out All 21 Batters in Perfect Game

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — How about this for perfection by North Texas softball pitcher Hope Trautwein — 21 batters faced, 21 strikeouts.

Trautwein threw the perfect game Sunday, striking out all 21 Arkansas-Pine Bluff batters she faced in a 3-0 victory.

It was the first perfect game in North Texas history, and is believed to be the first perfect seven-inning game in NCAA Division I history with every out being a strikeout.

NCAA records list two other pitchers with 21 strikeouts in a seven-inning game, but neither of those were perfect games. Alabama’s Alexis Osorio had a 21-K game against Fordham in 2018, and California’s Michele Granger did that against Creighton in 1991.

Trautwein, a senior from Pflugerville, Texas, also had 21 strikeouts in a seven-inning game in her first start this season. But the right-hander also gave up five hits and two runs in a 6-2 win against Southeastern Louisiana on Feb. 13.

The NCAA single-game record for strikeouts is 28, by Northwestern’s Eileen Canney in an 18-inning game against Minnesota in 2006, and Baylor’s Cristin Vitek in 16 innings against North Carolina in 2004.

