Texas Tech Walks Off Oklahoma in Awesome Fashion to Make First Championship Series
The Oklahoma Sooners will not be winning a fifth-straight Women's College World Series title this year, as the Texas Tech Red Raiders eliminated them from reaching the championship series on Monday night.
Texas Tech secured their first ever spot in the national championship series in their first appearance in the WCWS. And, they did so in pretty incredible fashion by walking off Oklahoma in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Lauren Allred of the Red Raiders hit a fly out, but it gave Mihyia Davis enough time to run home from third base to score the game-winning run. No. 12 Texas Tech were clear underdogs in this matchup, but they proved the doubters wrong. The Red Raiders were understandably pumped to capture their spot in the championship series.
Pitcher Nijaree Canady, a Stanford transfer, handled the eight-time champion Sooners amazingly during her start on Monday night. She pitched seven innings, delivering eight strikeouts while allowing just five hits and two earned runs.
It's been a big season for the Red Raiders as they captured their first conference regular season title and tournament title just this year. They could possibly add a national title to that list this week.
Texas Tech will face No. 6 Texas in the best-of-three series starting on Wednesday in Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is the first intrastate championship series matchup in the WCWS in 21 years.