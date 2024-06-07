ESPN's Malika Andrews
Episode 491 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. Andrews talks about whether she's nervous going into her first playoffs and Finals as the host of "NBA Countdown" after taking over this season from Mike Greenberg and reveals the touching message Greenberg sent her after she got the job.
She also explains what her concerns are about the upcoming grind of the NBA postseason, what her goal is as host of the studio show and being able to deal with disagreements with co-hosts and producers. Andrews also describes what it's like to work with Stephen A. Smith on "Countdown" and Richard Jefferson on "NBA Today," recalls getting her break in 2020 working in the Covid bubble in Orlando, turning down an offer from "Sports Illustrated," and shares what Adrian Wojnarowski means to her career. Following Andrews, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY joins Jimmy for the weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's topics include the shocking retirement of legendary Yankees radio announcer, John Sterling, CBS getting destroyed for ending its airing of Billy Joel's concert in the middle of "Piano Man" and much more.
