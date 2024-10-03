SI Media Podcast With Andrew Marchand and David Shoemaker
Episode 516 of "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" features two guests.
First up is The Athletic's Andrew Marchand on all the latest sports media news. Topics covered include:
- ESPN looking at Shams Charania, Jeff Passan and Chris Haynes as possible replacements for Adrian Wojnarowski as its top NBA insider
- What ESPN will do about their top NBA booth featuring Mike Breen and Doris Burke after losing JJ Redick
- How Tom Brady has done as an analyst after four games and what he needs to do better
- How Cris Collinsworth's signing affects Greg Olsen; Tony Romo's improvement
- An old-fashioned Twitter fight between reporters and much more
Following Marchand, David Shoemaker from The Ringer joins the podcast to discuss Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" six-part docuseries in which he was a producer and talking head. Shoemaker shares details on the making of the doc, how a bombshell lawsuit against Vince McMahon during production affected the documentary, what it was like for the makers to interview McMahon, the McMahon family dynamic and much more.
Following Shoemaker, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins Jimmy for their weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week's conversation covers the MLB playoffs, NFL scheduling issues, Dana Carvey, "Saturday Night Light," Sal's knowledge of presidents and more.