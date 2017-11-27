For 10 days in December, Sports Illustrated will have exclusive deals so you can save on your holiday shopping.
Today, Dec. 4, Sports Illustrated is kicking off its 10 Days of Deals, a way to make holiday shopping more wallet-friendly this season. Each code will be good for 24 hours, or until 8 a.m. ET the following day—then we're on to the next awesome deal. From now until Dec. 15, get daily discounts from a great list of retailers including Under Armour, Cole Haan, DICKS Sporting Goods and more.
Dec. 4: 25% off at TIMEX
Watch retailer Timex is offering 25% off the IQ+ Move, which is a stylish activity tracker that looks and feels like a traditional analog watch. It tracks daily activity, including steps, distance and calories burned, while still providing the functionality of a classic wristwatch. Take 25% off the IQ+ Move with the code TIMEXIQ25. Click here to shop now.