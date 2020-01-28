Join Ray Lewis and more legends of the game at the Party of the Century in South Florida.

A star-studded fundraising event, The Century Celebration will bring NFL legends, Hall of Famers, and an A-list group from sports, entertainment, business & media to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Friday, Jan. 31. The event will feature a specially curated cigar terrace from Cigar Aficionado, fine food and spirits, a premium gifting suite, live band, celebrity DJ, and live & silent auctions.

The event proudly supports the Ray of Hope Foundation.

Buy Tickets Here

When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 8 pm to 11:30 pm ET

Where: Terrace Ballroom at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Featuring: Current NFL players, NFL Legends, Hall of Famers and Hollywood celebrities

Music By: DJ Mars, Katz Downstairz

Buy Tickets Here

About Ray of Hope Foundation

Our mission is to uplift those in dire need through sharing personalized videos from the many luminaries and game-changers who share our thirst to make a difference.