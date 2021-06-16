Introducing SI Tix, Sports Illustrated's Ticketing Platform

Sports Illustrated has announced the launch of SI Tix, a new ticketing platform offering a new model featuring a $10 flat transaction fee for sporting events, concerts and theatre ticket purchases.

“With live events poised to make a triumphant return, our goal for SI Tix is to disrupt the ticketing industry in a major way with a platform created specifically for fans,” Corey Salter, chief operating officer of Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Sports Illustrated brand, said. “After an unprecedented year that rocked the sports and entertainment worlds to the core, we are thrilled to be the first media company ever to launch a ticketing platform and are excited to be the first service to offer a $10 flat fee.”

The platform is now live at sitickets.com, and the SI Tix mobile app is available on IOS and Android devices.

SI Tix launches with its official payment provider, Venmo and PayPal, and guarantees 100% refund if, for any reason, the event is canceled. The $10 flat transaction fee is only available for purchases made with Venmo.

“More than 70 million customers use Venmo to pay friends, family and businesses in their everyday lives,” said Darrell Esch, senior vice president and general manager of Venmo. “With the launch of SI Tix, we’re excited to give Venmo customers access to a new marketplace as the first payment provider offered on the ticketing platform. In addition to the ability to check out quickly and seamlessly on the mobile and web app, SI Tix will be one of the first merchants to offer Venmo for checkout on desktop.”

Tickets purchased with PayPal and credit or debit cards will incur a processing fee.

SI Six will have over 10 million tickets to more than 60,000 live and virtual concerts, theatre and sporting events across the world.

"The live events industry is continuing to make a safe return, and it’s evident fans have never been more excited to experience their favorite teams, musicians and shows, live and in-person,” David Lane, the CEO SI Tix, said. “Our commitment with SI Tix is to put fans first, connecting the largest audience of buyers and sellers in the industry. From our revolutionary $10 flat transaction fee pricing model when paying with Venmo to exclusive offerings and guaranteed 100% refunds on canceled events, we are delivering unparalleled transparency and choice – something we know fans want and deserve as they return to venues around the world.”