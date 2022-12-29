There are: Too many leagues. Too many federations. Battling billionaires. Bad behavior. And the growth of a booming sport is on the line.

This story was originally published on May 24, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022.

In February 2021 an unholy tremor shook the seemingly carefree sport of pickleball: news that a second hall of fame was in the planning stages. The announcement, from USA Pickleball (heretofore USAP), incited a bevy of questions, such as: Wait, there’s a pickleball hall of fame? (Believe it or not.) Is anyone famous solely for playing pickleball? (Not yet.) Why stop at two? (Actually …)

Dinkheads.com, one of a plethora of pickleball blogs, referred to USAP’s intent to erect a rival Hall as a “douche-y” move, but it’s far more serious than that. The Hall is just one parry in a series of turf wars and satellite skirmishes plaguing the fastest growing sport in America—a sport whose ambitions extend from occupying real estate at your nearest park to reaching the Olympics. To wit:

There exist two international—feuding—governing bodies: the relatively venerable International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) and the renegade World Pickleball Federation (WPF).

And two domestic professional tours: the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP) and its mirror-acronym rival, the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

Meanwhile, a pair of competing Texas-based billionaires seem poised to go to the mattresses over the sport.

All of this against a backdrop of well-founded angst among the tennis set that pickleball is usurping both its real estate and its participants.

Illustration by Jonathan Bartlett

Until recently, pickleball was widely perceived as the last athletic refuge of those who had undergone a knee, hip or spouse replacement. In reality, the sport—where 300 different paddle manufacturers bear witness to an as-yet unrealized potential—is in the throes of its terrible tweens. Growing pains aplenty, and a litany of f-words: factions, fractures, friction … . In short, picklebalkanization.

“Some days you wake up,” says Connor Pardoe, founder of the PPA Tour, “and it all feels like a land grab.”

COUP DE PAT

On Feb. 14, 2022, something less than a Valentine’s e-card arrived in Pat Murphy’s inbox. For the president of the IFP—thus, the most powerful figure in the world of amateur pickleball—the missive was loaded with arrows. But not Cupid’s.

“As Board members and Directors of the International Federation of Pickleball,” the letter began, “we respectfully submit this letter of ’no confidence.’” It then cited 13 alleged breaches of protocol and called for the recipient’s “immediate resignation.”

Murphy, a genial but imperious gent in his late 60s, did not respond. Six weeks later, the letter’s 10 co-signees, representing two of the IFP’s five board members and all eight of its program directors, resigned en masse. Joining them: Nine of the 10 largest national governing bodies withdrew, including USAP, which governs nine of every 10 picklers on the planet. The lone holdout? India, whose commissioner, Sunil Valavalkar, is one of two board members who remain loyal to Murphy.

“That was the cannonball that went over the bow,” says Murphy, who remains the titular head at pickleball’s equivalent of FIFA (whereas USAP is like the U.S. Soccer Federation). He’s the captain of a ghost ship. As one resigned board member says with no small degree of resignation: “The IFP just lost 95% of the world’s registered players.”

For more than a decade the IFP has been the flagship of a grassroots (read: volunteer) movement to make pickleball an Olympic sport—at the earliest, likely 2032 in Brisbane. Suddenly, that ship has no crew or sails. Despite the coup de Pat, Murphy refuses to abandon his post.

PICKLE-BUZZ

Pickleball: the progeny of tennis and Ping-Pong. The new shuffleboard. “Half-court basketball for elderly people,” as actor Jeff Daniels put it.

Or so you thought.

You might have read about the sport with a silly name and 4.8 million adherents. Or seen your local park or tennis club—or Leo DiCaprio—install a pickleball court, or a dozen. Or heard that college hoops coaches Scott Drew (of Baylor) and Mark Few (Gonzaga), played each other in the Final Four bubble last year. Or caught Drew Brees’s recent tweet about his football afterlife: “I may train for the pickleball tour.”

“Pickleball is the social media influencer of the sports world,” Kelly Ripa said on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “I’d never heard about it. And then I only hear about it.”

Born in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Wash., and mostly confined to the Pacific Northwest for half a century, pickleball got its name from “pickle boat” (a hastily assembled rowing crew), a nod to the paddle sport being cobbled together from parts of others: badminton, tennis, even Wiffle Ball. The moniker invited curiosity and derision in equal measures. But, as time passed and pickleball gained traction in sun-splashed, gated retirement communities from Palm Beach to Palm Desert, it became more addictive than Blue Bloods.

Now, pickle-buzz is inescapable, its proselytizers as zealous as crypto crusaders. One big reason: the gentlest of learning curves. “It’s so damn easy,” says 70-year-old Seymour Rifkind, founder of the IFP’s rival, the WPF, and, like so many figures in this story, a postretirement adoptee of the sport. “The first four or five years, I couldn’t wait until the next morning so I could go out and play again.”



“Of the hundreds of players I’ve taught to play,” says 73-year-old Steve Sidwell, a former IFP program director who signed his name to February’s no-confidence letter, “I have never heard This is no fun.”

“My in-laws, very active, play tennis three times a week,” says Chris Hall, a 51-year-old club pickleball pro in the Phoenix burbs. “But with pickleball, they play six times a week, sometimes twice a day.” Active adult living, indeed.

Eventually, obsession begat oversight, which begat structure. The money followed. And now, the turf wars.

“When I was running [USAP], we were trying to grow the sport,” says Mark “Yoda” Friedenberg, the original president of pickleball’s seminal governing body. “Now they’re primarily concerned with money.”

Pro tours. Sponsorships. Equipment. Instructor certification fees. Pickleball-themed franchises, akin to TopGolf. Streaming. TV. Much like crypto, the revenues are either ephemeral or invisible at the moment, but at least two billionaires have invested heavily. The sharks have arrived.

“Power and money,” says Lynn Cherry, who last year launched Pickleball Fire, a website and podcast. “It’s unfortunate, but I cannot say it’s unexpected.”

FRONTIER DAYS

“Pickleball’s the wild, Wild West,” says Justin Maloof, the COO of USAP. You hear that refrain plenty around this sport, but Maloof and I are seated in the midst of what once was the actual wild, Wild West.

On this weekend in April, the 41 pickleball courts at the Legacy Sports Park in Mesa, Ariz., are home to an APP Tour event, the Legacy Open. But 100 years ago we’d have been surrounded by nothing but saguaro cacti. Today, this mega sports complex is surrounded by tract homes and the grace notes of affluent exurbia: a Pita Jungle and a Trader Joe’s. They paved paradise, all right.

Do the math: Four doubles pickleball matches, as Johns points out, take up as much real estate as one tennis court. Nils Nilsen/Sports Illustrated

For better or worse is a matter of perspective. The same holds for pickleball. “This period of the past three or four years has kind of been a black eye,” says Maloof. “Look at any pro sport: two equal pro tours are not sustainable. We don’t need two international governing bodies.”

Maloof, like pickleball, was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest. He recalls playing the game as a boy in the ’80s, whereas his father now plays four times a week in his 70s. “We had pickleball in the schools,” says Maloof. “A family friend had a court in the backyard.”

For decades that was pickleball’s realm: primarily in backyards, primarily in Washington. The first nonwooden paddles were designed by a Boeing engineer. Then, in 2005, USAP was formed with the purpose of establishing a rule book, a tournament structure and a national membership program. From anarchy to order.

As president, Friedenberg installed a board of 14 members. “We were a governing body,” says the George Washington of pickleball. “If it’s only me, then we’re a company. I chose people who were deeply involved in pickleball.”

In 2009, the first national championships—at a 55-and-over community nearly 50 miles northwest of Phoenix—drew 400 players and offered $7,000 in prizes. The event was emblematic of pickleball’s place in the national consciousness: off the map.

One year later, USAP created the International Federation of Pickleball, rationalizing that “if the sport is gonna go global,” says Maloof, “it can’t be under the auspices of USAP.”

By global, Maloof means Olympics. To even be considered an Olympic sport pickleball would need a minimum of 75 USAP-type national governing bodies across the hemispheres. All of them, USAP included, would operate under the umbrella of the IFP … which USAP had spawned.

But first, pickleball had to blossom stateside. That was Maloof’s mandate. In 2015, the nationals were relocated to an RV park in Casa Grande, Ariz. And if that sounds like a scene from a Coen brothers film—well, yeah. Total prize money: still only $10,000.

By 2018, however, the pickleball invasion was in full swing. USAP signed a five-year deal with the famed Tennis Garden at Indian Wells and has hosted its prestigious tournament there ever since. The pandemic acted as an adrenaline boost for the sport, which organically conforms to both social fitness and social distancing. The total purse at this year’s nationals is expected to reach six figures.

“Everything is moving at lightning speed,” says Maloof.