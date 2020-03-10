Coronavirus Has Sports World Unprepared

Just like with everywhere else, the Coronavirus is now the biggest story in sports. And none of us are equipped to handle it.

Aside from not being doctors, what are we supposed to say? Sure we can report the news of course, like the latest with the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS closing their locker rooms to the media. But beyond that, we’re all in the same place, uncharted territory.

There’s always humor to deal with a tough subject—the pregame chalk toss could become a hand wash, and does anyone know if hand sanitizer might be used in a similar fashion to pine tar? But ultimately it isn’t funny.

We could discuss whether we’d still attend a live sporting event. And to be completely honest, I got way less worried when I found out children haven’t been as affected. As a relatively healthy guy but a father this made me way less personally concerned. But that doesn’t mean the people more at risk matter less. Not to mention, if medical professionals determine suspending large crowds is the best way to combat the spread of the disease, who am I to disagree? It certainly seems increasingly likely we are going to see more arenas empty.

In the meantime I’m not going to get caught up in online debates pitting this virus against the flu as just like in sports those stats need context.

You wouldn’t talk about total field goals made without including percentage.

Then there’s this...I don’t think sports fans go to their favorite outlets for Coronavirus content, including what I’m writing right now. However, like so many times before, sports and life do intersect.

And as it is with the world at large, the sports world is now dealing with this disease. Also similarly, no one seems quite sure how to handle it.