Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Udonis Haslem, Candace Parker Honored With SI's Hometown Hero Award

Author:
Heat forward Udonis Haslem and WNBA champion Candace Parker are honored with SI's Hometown Hero Award.

Heat forward Udonis Haslem and Sky forward Candace Parker received the Hometown Hero award during The Sports Illustrated Awards.

The honor celebrates athletes who have given everything they have to their teammates on the court while serving their community off of it. 

Haslem hails from Miami, and chased the dream of one day playing for the Heat despite going undrafted coming out of the University of Florida. He dedicated the award to his parents, mentioning that he lost his mother 12 years ago. He said, "They're the reason why I stand here today." 

However, "the man who you see here today, I have to thank my stepmother, Barbara Wooten. She embodies what this award is about. And when you talk about community and being a hero in a community and giving back and thinking bigger and better than just yourself. She embodies that and she's the reason why I stand before you here today the man that I am today.

SI Recommends

"To everybody else, man, I think as a kid, you know, I was always taught you don't have to brag about who you are," Haslem said. "If you're good at something other people would do it for you. And the people have spoken so I appreciate y'all." 

Parker, who could not attend the award ceremony in-person, sent a video message to receive the award, shouting out her home of Chicago. This year marked her first with the Sky after spending the last 13 with the Los Angeles Sparks; however, she did grow up in the nearby city of Naperville. 

Chicago's WNBA championship marked the first title for the city since 2016 (Cubs) and the first basketball championship since Michael Jordan and the Bulls last won an NBA title in 1998. 

"There's no greater honor than standing up here to represent my hometown, Chicago," Parker said. "It's not only my hometown in the home to the Sky, but it's where I've met the greatest people on and off the court. Thank you so much for everything you've done for my career, Chicagoland. It's been such an honor to play for you to represent you."

More Sports Illustrated Awards Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Tyler Herro attends The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 07, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Play
Sportsperson

Tyler Herro Wins SI's Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Award

Herro wore a bright orange suit to the show that drew plaudits from co-hosts DJ Khaled and Cari Champion after Herro accepted the award.

lamelo-ball-hornets
Sportsperson

LaMelo Ball Wins SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award

Ball is averaging 20 points and eight assists per game in his second season in the NBA.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) looks to drive past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.
Podcasts

The Crossover: Simmons to Portland Rumors & Knicks Sliding

Blazers buzz, Knicks slipping up, LeBron's future and more.

Suni Lee and Caeleb Dressel win SI Athlete of the Year
Sportsperson

Olympians Suni Lee, Caeleb Dressel Win SI's Athlete of the Year

A woman gymnast who stepped into an unexpected spotlight and a swimmer who made Olympics history were honored during the SI Awards.

Tom Brady: Sportsperson of the Year
Play
Sportsperson

Tom Brady Wins the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

The quarterback earns this honor for the second time, 16 years after the first, for a year defined by victory in Super Bowl LV and—in the midst of an MVP-caliber encore—victory over time itself.

south-dakota-hail-mary
Sportsperson

South Dakota's Hail Mary Wins SI's Play of the Year

The Coyotes beat rivals South Dakota State with a miraculous tip-drill touchdown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game
Play
Sportsperson

JuJu Smith-Schuster Wins SI's Gamer of the Year Award

The Steelers receiver beat out Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Hornets forward Gordon Hawyard and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

max johnson
College Football

LSU Quarterback Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Johnson, a sophomore, has appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons, throwing for 3,883 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions.