Stefon Diggs's Knee Looked Good as He Chased a Puppy at Training Camp
Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season, but he comes into his first training camp with the New England Patriots just nine months later as a full participant. Fans and the media got their first look at Diggs's surgically repaired knee in action as he chased a puppy while walking onto the field for practice on Wednesday.
It was pet adoption day at Patriots trianing camp and most of the players and coaches came out with puppies. Diggs made the mistake of setting his down and it took off. After adjusting his helmet, Diggs gave chase. While he did have some trouble corralling the pup, he was able to watch it after it ran behind a fence with the help of a team photographer.
Diggs looked comfortable cutting, stopping and going in the video and the puppy looked cute. What more could a Patriots fan could ask for from their new receiver during the first day of camp?