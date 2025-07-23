SI

Stefon Diggs's Knee Looked Good as He Chased a Puppy at Training Camp

Stephen Douglas

Stefon Diggs carries a puppy to training camp.
Stefon Diggs carries a puppy to training camp. / @PatriotsCLN
In this story:

Stefon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season, but he comes into his first training camp with the New England Patriots just nine months later as a full participant. Fans and the media got their first look at Diggs's surgically repaired knee in action as he chased a puppy while walking onto the field for practice on Wednesday.

It was pet adoption day at Patriots trianing camp and most of the players and coaches came out with puppies. Diggs made the mistake of setting his down and it took off. After adjusting his helmet, Diggs gave chase. While he did have some trouble corralling the pup, he was able to watch it after it ran behind a fence with the help of a team photographer.

Diggs looked comfortable cutting, stopping and going in the video and the puppy looked cute. What more could a Patriots fan could ask for from their new receiver during the first day of camp?

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.