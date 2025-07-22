Stefon Diggs Gets Positive Injury Update as Patriots Begin Training Camp
Stefon Diggs will be a full participant at New England Patriots training camp, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Diggs, who has had a notable offseason between his rehab and off-the-field escapades, signed a three-year $63.5 million deal with the Patriots back in March. The star wide receiver is coming off an ACL injury suffered in Week 8 last season when he was playing for the Houston Texans. His rehab has gone as well as could be hoped, so he'll be a full-go as training camp starts in Foxborough.
Diggs was present, but unable to participate in drills at camp, leaving his boating habits as the main topic of conversation with the media. Though reports indicate that on the field he was engaged and eager.
Diggs, 31, has been in the NFL for a decade. After five years in Minnesota, he bcame a Pro Bowler with Josh Allen in Buffalo where he played four seasons. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2020. His numbers were down a bit in Houston last season before injury ended his season.