Steph Curry Was Not Happy With a Fan After Trying to Do Good Deed Following Win

The Warriors superstar was visibly displeased after trying to give a young fan his game-worn shoes.

Liam McKeone

Steph Curry
Steph Curry / @TheMisterMann on X
Steph Curry scored 31 points and recorded 10 assists to help the Golden State Warriors take down the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. His heroics extended off the court as well.

After beating Minnesota 113-103, Curry was seen on camera yelling at a fan in the stands as he walked to the locker room. It seems Curry tried to give his game-worn shoes to a young fan, but an older one took them away. Curry's angry reaction was captured as he can be seen shouting, "give it to him" and pointing at a kid as an older gentleman seems to react sheepishly.

It is rare to see Curry get this worked up around the fans but if the situation is as described above, it makes sense the superstar was irritated. Few things get athletes more worked up than adults interfering with their good deeds towards the younger fans.

Hopefully the shoes in question ended up where Curry wanted them.

