Ciara is one of the four cover models for SI Swimsuit Issue 2022.

Since she came into the spotlight with her hit single and debut album Goodies in 2004, Ciara has been chasing her dreams with perseverance and grace. And it continues to pay off.

Now, she appears on the cover of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Ciara, who is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, says she dreamed of being on the SI Swimsuit cover since she was a child.

“I remember the first time I saw Tyra Banks on Sports Illustrated and that was a big deal, especially being a Black woman, and at that time, a young Black girl. She was so powerful; she was a force. We all remember that iconic leopard swimsuit moment. There were just so many things about that issue and time that were really special and historic. It’s always been pretty significant in the entertainment space. It’s a big dream come true for me, and it was a special day when I got the call.”

Ciara notes that picking out her favorite looks from the shoot–which took place in Barbados–was nearly impossible. She cites a structured brown leopard-print bodysuit from LaQuan Smith, which she paired with a gorgeous straw cowboy hat—a look we know will be copied on beaches across America. (Spoiler alert: Turns out it’s her cover look.)

Of course, Ciara is much more than her appearance. As a military kid, she says she traveled the world with her “hero” of a father and was given full permission to “experiment” with who she is and what she wanted to do.

“When you’re pursuing your dream, all it takes is one person to believe and that’s you,” she says. “If you believe, there’s all the chance in the world. … There’s a lot more I want to accomplish and I have to have that ‘I believe in me, why not you’ attitude.”

This year’s other cover models are Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.

Be sure to pick up a copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to check out Ciara’s feature.

