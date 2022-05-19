Watch: Three SI Swimsuit Models Throw Out First Pitch at Mets Game

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Cardinals and Mets featured a trio of special guest appearances in honor of the Monday release of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2022 issue.

SI Swimsuit cover star Yumi Nu, and models Brooks Nader and Cindy Kimberly were in attendance at Citi Field to watch the contest while wearing custom Mets jerseys. Kimberly and Nader also had the honor of throwing the first pitch.

New York went out to defeat St. Louis in a 11–4 victory to improve to 25–14 on the season.

To check out each model’s full 2022 shoot, click on the links below:

Yumi Nu: SI Swimsuit, Montenegro.

Cindy Kimberly: SI Swimsuit, Barbados.

Brooks Nader: SI Swimsuit, Montenegro.

