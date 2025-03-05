Taurean Prince Forgot the Most Important Part of a Jump Shot
Tuesday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks got started at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta, but Bucks guard Taurean Prince appeared to hit snooze on his alarm one or two times before locking in.
On the very first possession of the game, Prince found himself with an open look at the elbow, and proceeded to start what any basketball fan might have expected to be a casual, completely normal jump shot.
The jump? Perfect. No problems there. Both feet left the ground. Classic jump.
But the second part of the jump shot—the shot—is just as, if not more, important.
And on that front, Prince faltered, simply failing to release the ball.
Sorry bud, that’s a travel.
Fans online were quick to have a bit of fun at Prince’s expense.
Despite the opening miss—well, not a miss, he would have had to shoot to miss—Prince finished the game with eight points, and the Bucks were able to secure a 127–121 win.